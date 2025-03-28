Amazon's Big Spring Sale knocks $80 off the excellent iPad 10 with AppleCare+ 2-year plan
Get the iPad 10 with AppleCare+ protection for $80 less during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Apple deals are ripe for the picking during Amazon's Big Spring Sale this weekend. One of the best iPad deals happening right now arrives just in time for your spring tech refresh.
For a limited time, you can get the iPad 10 with AppleCare+ (2 Years) for $328. This iPad with Apple Card bundle typically costs $418, so you're saving $80 with this deal.
Though it's been replaced by the new M3-powered iPad 11, the iPad 10 with M2 chip is the best tablet for streaming and getting things done.
Launched in 2022, the iPad 10 has everything one could ever want in a tablet. It's one of Laptop Mag's favorite tablets for its powerful performance, killer speakers, gorgeous display, and long battery life.
In our iPad 10 review, our tech expert rated it 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice Award. While we wish it had better battery life, with Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support, the iPad 10 does triple duty as a laptop or digital drawing pad.
Now $80 off, the iPad 10 with AppleCare+ 2-year plan is a sensible choice if you want to invest in a tablet.
Today's best iPad 10 with AppleCare+ deal
Amazon takes $80 off the iPad 10 with AppleCare+ 2-year plan during its Big Spring Sale. It's the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice best tablet for most people and Apple users.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: At $338, this iPad 10 with Apple Care Plus bundle is just $30 shy of its lowest price ever on Amazon.
Price check: Best Buy $348
Review Consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a cheaper M3 iPad, iPad Air 6, or iPad Pro alternative. Featuring Apple Keyboard and Pencil Support, the iPad 10 is great for content consumption, internet browsing, emails, managing social media, and light productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for checking social apps, streaming content, and playing mobile games. Consider the Fire HD 10 which is great for entertainment, reading e-books, and video calling loved ones.
