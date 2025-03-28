Amazon's Big Spring Sale knocks $80 off the excellent iPad 10 with AppleCare+ 2-year plan

The iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.

Apple deals are ripe for the picking during Amazon's Big Spring Sale this weekend. One of the best iPad deals happening right now arrives just in time for your spring tech refresh.

For a limited time, you can get the iPad 10 with AppleCare+ (2 Years) for $328. This iPad with Apple Card bundle typically costs $418, so you're saving $80 with this deal.

Though it's been replaced by the new M3-powered iPad 11, the iPad 10 with M2 chip is the best tablet for streaming and getting things done.

Launched in 2022, the iPad 10 has everything one could ever want in a tablet. It's one of Laptop Mag's favorite tablets for its powerful performance, killer speakers, gorgeous display, and long battery life.

In our iPad 10 review, our tech expert rated it 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice Award. While we wish it had better battery life, with Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support, the iPad 10 does triple duty as a laptop or digital drawing pad.

Now $80 off, the iPad 10 with AppleCare+ 2-year plan is a sensible choice if you want to invest in a tablet.

Today's best iPad 10 with AppleCare+ deal