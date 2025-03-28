Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus with Steam Beta support drops $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Save $100 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus with Steam for Chromebook Beta support.

Blue Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus supports Steam for Chromebook Beta. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Lenovo)

Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes deals on select Chromebook OS personal computers. Prices start from just $135 if you're looking for a laptop for general use.

However, if you want a Chromebook that plays Steam games, there's something you should know. To install Steam for Chromebook (Beta), you'll need a ChromeOS laptop with at least an Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Browse: Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Right now, the 256GB model Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is on sale for $399 at Amazon. Previously $499, that's $100 off and the lowest price ever for this ChromeOS-powered Lenovo laptop.

The IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus in this deal has a 14-inch FHD (‎1920 x 1080) 300-nit matte touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB of eMMC storage.

This configuration is more than capable of multitasking and casual gaming via Steam Beta for Chromebook or GeForce Now.

As a cheaper alternatie, you can get the 128GB storage capacity IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus from Lenovo for $359 ($190 off).

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

One of the best Chromebook deals I found during Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes $100 off the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus.

Great for students and anyone else looking for a capable laptop for multitasking and casual gaming. It boots up fast, is easy to use, and lasts up to 11 hours in between full charges (rated).

Features: 14-inch FHD (‎1920 x 1080) 300-nit matte touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB of eMMC storage, 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter, ChromeOS Ports: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4b, headphone/mic combo, Kensington lock slot

Price check: Lenovo $359 (128GB model)

View Deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with ChromeOS verified boot and an FHD webcam with privacy shutter.

Launched in 2024, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is one laptop to buy on a budget. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else looking for a Mac or Windows alternative laptop.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is on through March 31 and it's a great time for a tech refresh. Visit our Amazon Big Spring Sale deals hub round and Amazon Big Spring live page for this season's best discounts.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about chromebooks
The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 playing a movie trailer, on a black desk against a white background.

Turn your Chromebook into a business laptop, for free
The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 open on a black desk against a white background.

Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 515 (2024) review: Is Chrome Enterprise worth the cost?
A MacBook Air M3 and iPad 10 beside a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of a yellow background

Top 5 Apple deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale this weekend: Save up to $400 on Macs, iPads, and more!
See more latest
Most Popular
A MacBook Air M3 and iPad 10 beside a Laptop Mag deals icon in front of a yellow background
Top 5 Apple deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale this weekend: Save up to $400 on Macs, iPads, and more!
Blue iPad 10 tablet against pink gradient background with AppleCare+ logo and epic deal sticker.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale knocks $80 off the excellent iPad 10 with AppleCare+ 2-year plan
Apple Watch Series 10, Garmin vivoactive 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition, Google Pixel Watch 3 against a green gradient background.
7 best wearable tech deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale to shop now
Beats Studio Pro headphones on a wooden table next to a laptop.
Best Buy is slashing up to $170 off Beats audio gear for a limited time, here are 5 deals I recommend
Gray MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop against pink and blue gradient background.
Hurry to score $470 off this RTX 4060 MSI gaming laptop at Newegg
Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro
We love the M3 MacBook Pro design and performance — and it just got a deep discount
Silver Surface Laptop 7 laptop against a blue gradient background.
Amazon Big Spring Sale continues with $250 price slash on the Surface Laptop 7
The HP Victus 16 on a wood table with a blue duotone background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
The HP Victus 16 is one of the best-value gaming laptops I've ever reviewed. And it's $600 off right now.
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits its lowest price since Prime Day for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Kindle Colorsoft ereader in front of an orange background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Upgrade your reading experience for less with this Kindle Colorsoft deal for Amazon's Spring Sale!