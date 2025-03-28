Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus with Steam Beta support drops $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes deals on select Chromebook OS personal computers. Prices start from just $135 if you're looking for a laptop for general use.

However, if you want a Chromebook that plays Steam games, there's something you should know. To install Steam for Chromebook (Beta), you'll need a ChromeOS laptop with at least an Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Right now, the 256GB model Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is on sale for $399 at Amazon. Previously $499, that's $100 off and the lowest price ever for this ChromeOS-powered Lenovo laptop.

The IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus in this deal has a 14-inch FHD (‎1920 x 1080) 300-nit matte touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB of eMMC storage.

This configuration is more than capable of multitasking and casual gaming via Steam Beta for Chromebook or GeForce Now.

As a cheaper alternatie, you can get the 128GB storage capacity IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus from Lenovo for $359 ($190 off).

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus: was $499 now $399 at Amazon One of the best Chromebook deals I found during Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes $100 off the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. Great for students and anyone else looking for a capable laptop for multitasking and casual gaming. It boots up fast, is easy to use, and lasts up to 11 hours in between full charges (rated). Features: 14-inch FHD (‎1920 x 1080) 300-nit matte touchscreen, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB of eMMC storage, 1080p FHD webcam with privacy shutter, ChromeOS Ports: 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4b, headphone/mic combo, Kensington lock slot Price check: Lenovo $359 (128GB model)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is easy to use and offers peace of mind cybersecurity with ChromeOS verified boot and an FHD webcam with privacy shutter.

Launched in 2024, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is one laptop to buy on a budget. It's great for students, work professionals, and anyone else looking for a Mac or Windows alternative laptop.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is on through March 31 and it's a great time for a tech refresh. Visit our Amazon Big Spring Sale deals hub round and Amazon Big Spring live page for this season's best discounts.