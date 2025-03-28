Top 5 Apple deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale this weekend: Save up to $400 on Macs, iPads, and more!

Amazon's Spring Sale is here, and it's the perfect opportunity to save on some new Apple tech!

Apple makes some of the best laptops, tablets, and smartwatches around, but they can be pretty pricey if you get them at full price. Luckily, you can save hundreds on a few top devices right now, from the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M3 for $400 off to the Apple Watch SE for just $169!

We hand-picked the five best Apple deals in Amazon's Spring Sale, but there are plenty more still available if you're looking for a Windows laptop or an Android tablet.

There are also plenty of deals on headphones and Apple accessories. For instance, the Apple Pencil USB-C is on sale for just $69 and makes the perfect companion for the iPad 10, down to just $269. This iPad is a few years old, but still holds up great for the basic daily tasks it's designed for, like watching videos, reading, doodling, or studying.

Desktop users are in luck, too. The Mac Mini M4 is $100 off right now, bringing it down to $699 for a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This is a great fit for anyone looking for a more compact, affordable alternative to the iMac.

Top 5 Apple deals in Amazon's Spring Sale