Top 5 Apple deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale this weekend: Save up to $400 on Macs, iPads, and more!

Amazon's Spring Sale is here, and it's the perfect opportunity to save on some new Apple tech!
Apple makes some of the best laptops, tablets, and smartwatches around, but they can be pretty pricey if you get them at full price. Luckily, you can save hundreds on a few top devices right now, from the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M3 for $400 off to the Apple Watch SE for just $169!
We hand-picked the five best Apple deals in Amazon's Spring Sale, but there are plenty more still available if you're looking for a Windows laptop or an Android tablet.
There are also plenty of deals on headphones and Apple accessories. For instance, the Apple Pencil USB-C is on sale for just $69 and makes the perfect companion for the iPad 10, down to just $269. This iPad is a few years old, but still holds up great for the basic daily tasks it's designed for, like watching videos, reading, doodling, or studying.
Desktop users are in luck, too. The Mac Mini M4 is $100 off right now, bringing it down to $699 for a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This is a great fit for anyone looking for a more compact, affordable alternative to the iMac.
Save $400 on a MacBook Air M3!
Features: Apple M3 chip (10-core), 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display
Our review: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
Save $100 on Apple's latest mini PC
Features: Apple M4 chip (10-core), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 2x USB Type-C, 3x Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet
Snag 23% off on the iPad 10!
Features: Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, compatible with Apple Pencil USB-C
Pick up a new Apple Watch for less than $200!
Features: 32GB of storage, heart rate tracking, work out tracking, fall detection, crash detection, emergency SOS, water resistant up to 50 meters
Score $100 off on the Apple Watch Series 10!
Features: Always-On display, ECG app, sleep apnea detection, heart rate tracking, work out tracking, fall detection, crash detection, emergency SOS, water resistant up to 50 meters
