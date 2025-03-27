We love the M3 MacBook Pro design and performance — and it just got a deep discount

Spring is in the air, and Amazon isn't the only retailer with massive sales to welcome the season. B&H Photo joins in with a terrific deal on the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor that slashes $600 from its usual $1,999 price.

You can now buy the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor for just $1,399 at B&H Photo (black colorway only). Best Buy has this model at the same price in both the silver and black colorways (although there, it's only a $500 discount over the usual cost). Both retailers have the MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

In our review of the MacBook Pro with M3 Max, we gave this model a near-perfect 4.5 star rating. We lauded its excellent overall performance, good gaming performance, and terrific battery life. This model's processor is a slight step down but still delivers plenty of performance power.

This model remains an outstanding deal even if you consider that it is one generation behind the latest version with the M4 Pro chip (and 24GB of RAM) inside.

The new version costs almost $400 more if you consider its current $1,779 sale price — and $600 more if you consider that model's $1,999 selling price.

B&H Photo notes it has limited quantities at this price, and it's only available through March 29, while Best Buy doesn't specify when its deal ends. Either way, if a 14-inch MacBook Pro sounds appealing, you won't find a better deal around.

Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal