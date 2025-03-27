We love the M3 MacBook Pro design and performance — and it just got a deep discount
Excellent overall performance, good gaming performance, and terrific battery life are the hallmarks of this great laptop.
Spring is in the air, and Amazon isn't the only retailer with massive sales to welcome the season. B&H Photo joins in with a terrific deal on the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor that slashes $600 from its usual $1,999 price.
You can now buy the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor for just $1,399 at B&H Photo (black colorway only). Best Buy has this model at the same price in both the silver and black colorways (although there, it's only a $500 discount over the usual cost). Both retailers have the MacBook Pro with a 14-inch display, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
In our review of the MacBook Pro with M3 Max, we gave this model a near-perfect 4.5 star rating. We lauded its excellent overall performance, good gaming performance, and terrific battery life. This model's processor is a slight step down but still delivers plenty of performance power.
This model remains an outstanding deal even if you consider that it is one generation behind the latest version with the M4 Pro chip (and 24GB of RAM) inside.
The new version costs almost $400 more if you consider its current $1,779 sale price — and $600 more if you consider that model's $1,999 selling price.
B&H Photo notes it has limited quantities at this price, and it's only available through March 29, while Best Buy doesn't specify when its deal ends. Either way, if a 14-inch MacBook Pro sounds appealing, you won't find a better deal around.
Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal
Lowest price! Snag this epic MacBook deal that cuts a massive $600 from its regular $1,999 price. This is an uncommon and deep discount on the excellent Apple MacBook Pro 14 with an M3 Pro Chip. (The silver colorway costs $100 more at B&H Photo, but is the same price at Best Buy.)
Launch date: October 2023
Price history: This discount drops the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro to the lowest price we've seen.
Features: Display: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, CPU: Apple M3 Pro 11-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, RAM: 18GB Unified, GPU: Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, Storage: 512GB SSD
Price check: Best Buy $1,399
Reviews: We reviewed the step-up M3 Pro Max model of Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro. We loved that model's design and performance, but its power is more than a typical user needs. The M3 Pro version delivers a better balance between price and performance, and with this discount, it's a great deal for a MacBook Pro.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)
Buy it if: You want a laptop with a battery that lasts and lasts and a processor that can handle power-hungry productivity, creative, and gaming tasks.
Don't buy it if: You have less intensive compute needs for basic productivity actions like browsing the web, reviewing emails and social accounts, or streaming entertainment. See our other best laptop deals to find something that better suits you.
