23 best Samsung deals this week: Save big on Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy S25, and more

The best Samsung deals are upon us with big spring savings in tow.

Spring is in the air and if you're refreshing your tech on a tight budget, there are plenty of deals to be had. For example, the top deals from Samsung this week offer solid discounts and trade-in offers to maximize your savings.

I'm a deals expert so of course, I browsed through Samsung's offers to cherry-pick the best deals on laptops, tablets, phones, monitors, wearables, headphones, and TVs.

One of Samsung's top offers is the 14-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro for $1,149 ($400 off). This is the lowest price I've seen for this Samsung Copilot+ PC and one of the best laptop deals I've seen this year.

Save even more when you take advantage of Samsung's generous trade-in offer. Right now, you can take up to $500 off at checkout when you trade in your old laptop. Swapping a Galaxy Book 4 Pro and Galaxy Book 4 Edge in good working and cosmetic condition will net you the highest cash back.

Our expert reviewers test hundreds of laptop each year and the Galaxy Book 5 Pro is one of the best of the bunch.

In our Galaxy Book 5 Pro review, we praised the laptop's bright, vivid AMOLED touchscreen, impressive 12-hour+ battery life, and useful Galaxy AI, and Copilot+ AI features.

Looking for a powerful productivity tablet with laptop functionality? Samsung currently offers the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for $1,099 ($100 off).

In our Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked its quick, reactive performance, gorgeous display, and light, portable design. We're also fans of DeX support, which enables a desktop experience via monitor or TV.

Speaking of, Samsung offers an incentive for reserving its forthcoming monitors. If you want first dibs, $50 when you reserve the new Odyssey Gaming Monitor and ViewFinity S8 display.

These are just a few of the top offers from Samsung this week. Keep scrolling to browse my recommended discounts.

Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro: was $1,548.50 now $1,149 at Samsung Save $400 on the 14-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro laptop with this direct deal from Samsung. You also have the option of taking advantage of Samsung's trade-in offer to save up to $500. In our Galaxy Book 5 Pro review, we praised the laptop's bright, vivid AMOLED touchscreen, impressive 12-hour+ battery life, and useful Galaxy AI, and Copilot+ AI features. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc 140V GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Copilot+ PC Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Samsung One of the best Samsung deals this week takes $200 off the 16-inch Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 2-in-1 for a limited time. Or save up to $500 when you choose Samsung's trade-in offer. We didn't review this convertible version, however, our experts reviewed and rated the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and gave it a solid 4 out of 5 stars. Although it has a lot going for it, like its bright, vivid touchscreen, AI features, and more than 12 hours of battery life, it fell short in multitasking performance compared to its rivals. Despite this, it has more than enough oomph for everyday tasks and is pretty snappy. Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) AMOLED anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Galaxy Tab

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus : was $999 now $899 at Samsung This limited-time deal from Samsung knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. Or, save up to $500 when you trade in your old device and slash the Galaxy Tab S10's price in half. You'll receive the highest value when you trade in any of the following phones in good, working, and cosmetic condition: Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, iPhone 16 Pro, or iPhone Pro Max. Key specs: 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 650-nit 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (microSD expandable via up to 1.5TB, quad speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, fingerprint reader, 10,090mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP ultrawide front camera, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199 now $1,099 at Samsung Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Samsung in this rare deal. Or, save up to $800 off at checkout when you trade in a qualifying device. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review, we liked the tablet's quick, reactive performance and large, gorgeous display. We also liked its light, portable form factor and included S Pen for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents. Features: 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2960 x 1848) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz anti-glare touchscreen, S Pen, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1.5TB), quad speakers, IP68 water resistant, fingerprint reader, 11,200mAH battery, 13MP+ 8MP ultrawide rear camera, 12MP + 12MP ultrawide front camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Android 14 (upgradable to Android 15)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: was $599 now $399 at Samsung For a limited time, save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus. Experts praise the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus FE Plus for its premium design, large, bright display, and battery life. The nifty S Pen is also a welcome accessory for taking notes, marking up documents, and drawing. Features: 12.4-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 90Hz TFT touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 128GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15),

Galaxy Phone

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $899 at Samsung Save $100 on the Galaxy S25 Plus with no trade-in at Samsung. Or, trade-in your old phone for up to $630 in savings. You'll get the maxium trade in value when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, or Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max in good cosmetic and working condition. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, One U1 7, and Android 15 OS

Lowest price Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $669 at Samsung Save up to $630 on the Galaxy S25 when you trade in a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy S24 Ultra, or Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. To get this deal, scroll down the page to the Samsung Trade-in and choose yes then select the device you're swapping. If you get the highest value for your trade-in device, you'll get the base model Galaxy S25 Ultra for as low as $669. Key specs: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899 now $1,499 at Samsung Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with no trade-in. Or, save up to $1,000 when you trade in a qualifying device. From Samsung: Level up your screen and level up your gaming experience and immerse yourself with Galaxy Z Fold 6's huge screen, lightning-fast processor, and incredibly realistic graphics. Make huge discoveries when you use Circle to Search. Plus, say bye to being lost in translation and hi to fluency in up to 16 languages with Interpreter with Galaxy AI. Features: 7.6-inch (2160 x 1856) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, IP48 water resistant, 4,400mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: was $1,099 now $949 at Samsung Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with no trade-in. Or, save up to $700 when yout trade in your old phone and get it for as low $399. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Features: 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, water resistant, 4,000mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink

Monitors

Samsung 55" Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor: was $2,699 now $1,799 at Samsung The gigantic 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Monitor is a staggering $900 off among today's Discover Samsung sale. Featuring a rotating design, it converts from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing (Cockpit Mode). Key specs: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution mini-LED panel, 420-600-nit brightness, HDR10+, Quantum HDR 32x, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 4-Input Multi View, Premium Pro, Dolby Atmos, Ark Dial, 1000R curvature,

Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $239 at Samsung Save $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with no trade-in with this direct deal from Samsung. Alternatively, you'll save up to $200 on the Galaxy Watch 7 with eligible trade-in. This cheaper Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative helps maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts by eimploying AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch 7 and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners. Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $419 at Samsung Kapow! This mind-blowing deal takes $230 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra with no trade-in. Or, save up to $325 when you trade in your trade-in your old smartwatch in good cosmetic and working condition. Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most capable Samsung smartwatch yet. Designed for next-level achievements, it maximizes everyday wellness with personalized workouts alongside intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: $399 at Samsung Save up to $250 on the Galaxy Ring with trade-in. Unveiled on July 10, 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Ring is an activity tracker that connects to the Samsung Health app via your phone or watch. Samsung's first-generation smart ring is available in three colors: Titanium Gold, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black.

Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: was $179 now $149 at Samsung Save $30 on the Galaxy Buds 3 or take up to $120 off via Samsung's trade-in offer. This is one of the best earbuds for Galaxy device owners and anyone else in the Android ecosystem. Features: Active noise cancellation (ANC), IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), up to 5 hours of battery life (24 hours w/ included case), Bluetooth 5.4, works with Bixby and Google Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $209 at Samsung Save $40 on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or take up to $150 with Samsung's trade-in offer. Features: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio via Samsung Seamless Codec (Galaxy devices only), up to 6-hours of battery (26 hours w/ included case), Bluetooth 5.4

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99 now $79 at Samsung Save up to $20 on the Galaxy Buds FE when you trade in any old headphones. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation and pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamlessly to whatever phone or tablet you're using.

Samsung TVs

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K TV (2024): was $1,999 now $1,299 at Samsung Now $700 off, the 65-inch model 2024 Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is massively discounted. What sets Samsung's The Frame QLED TV apart from other TVs is that it doubles as a work of art when it's not in use. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Guide went hands-on with Samsung's latest lifestyle TV. Some of the things they loved about the new Samsung The Frame refresh were its art mode aesthetic, new dynamic refresh rate, and free art curation. Just about the only bone they had to pick with it was its off-angle viewing. Features: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz QLED display, HDR 10+, Art mode, anti-reflection with matte display, motion sensor + brightness sensor, Quantum processor 4K, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

Samsung 85" Crystal UHD DU7200 4K LED TV: was $1,099 now $799 at Samsung Save $300 on this 85-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K LED TV. Launched in 2024, it's since become one of the best-selling TVs out there and has a Samsung customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Many satisfied owners like this TV's clear, excellent picture quality, bright colors, and quality sound. Features: 84.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LED panel, PurColor, 4K Upscaling, Motion Xcelerator, HDR, Crystal Processor 4K, Contrast Enhancer, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI connectivity, Q-Symphony, Samsung Tizen OS

Samsung 65" Neo QLED QN90D (2024): was $2,699 now $1,499 at Samsung This limited-time Samsung TV deal takes a staggering $1,200 off the 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90D 4K TV. Or, save as much as $6,000 on this particular Samsung TV series to the 98-inch model. This elite TV features crisp resolution, clear motion, high contrast, and precise lighting from Mini LEDs. Meanwhile, Motion Xcelerator 144Hz lets you play games and stream movies and sports in ultra-smooth motion.