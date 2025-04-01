The ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets a massive $1,240 price cut for Lenovo's spring sale

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is one of the best laptops for business pros.

It's the first week of April and for many of us, a proper spring tech refresh. PC maker Lenovo is currently holding a massive sale which offers epic discounts on its top-rated Lenovo laptops.

As part of Lenovo's spring sale, you can get the best-selling Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $1,859 via coupon, "THINKAPRSALE". Previously $3,099, that's an astonishing $1,240 in savings and one of the best laptop deals in town.

Browse Lenovo's entire sale

This is one of the largest markdowns I've seen on this particular Lenovo laptop (model 21KC0046US) from a trusted retailer. It's $310 shy of this expired deal from Walmart, however, it's still a considerable discount.

Launched in 2023, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is still one of the best laptops worth buying in 2025. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars praising its sleek design, gorgeous OLED display, and excellent performance.

Specs-wise, it offers Intel's powerful Core Ultra processor, system-enhancing AI, and top-notch security features. For these reasons, it's one of the best laptops for business today.

Now $1,240 off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is worth considering if you're in the market for a new work laptop.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal