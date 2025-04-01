The ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets a massive $1,240 price cut for Lenovo's spring sale

Deals
By published

Take $1,240 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Core Ultra 7

Black ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 business laptop against blue gradient background with epic deal badge.
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is one of the best laptops for business pros. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Lenovo)
Jump to:

It's the first week of April and for many of us, a proper spring tech refresh. PC maker Lenovo is currently holding a massive sale which offers epic discounts on its top-rated Lenovo laptops.

As part of Lenovo's spring sale, you can get the best-selling Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $1,859 via coupon, "THINKAPRSALE". Previously $3,099, that's an astonishing $1,240 in savings and one of the best laptop deals in town.

Browse Lenovo's entire sale

This is one of the largest markdowns I've seen on this particular Lenovo laptop (model 21KC0046US) from a trusted retailer. It's $310 shy of this expired deal from Walmart, however, it's still a considerable discount.

Launched in 2023, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is still one of the best laptops worth buying in 2025. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars praising its sleek design, gorgeous OLED display, and excellent performance.

Specs-wise, it offers Intel's powerful Core Ultra processor, system-enhancing AI, and top-notch security features. For these reasons, it's one of the best laptops for business today.

Now $1,240 off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is worth considering if you're in the market for a new work laptop.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12: was $3,099 now $1,859 at Lenovo USA

Take $1,240 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with the coupon "THINKAPRSALE" at checkout.

Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Release date: December 2023

Price check: CDW $1,885

Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this Lenovo laptop (model 21KC0046US) from a trusted retailer. It's $310 shy of this expired deal from Walmart.

Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we found its sleek design, gorgeous OLED display, and excellent performance impressive. Tom's Hardware co-signs our findings alongside its great keyboard and ample port selection.

Laptop Mag: ★★★½

Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office, or business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and AI to improve performance and battery life.

Don't buy if: You prioritize demanding graphics handling for playing AAA gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. Consider a gaming-specific notebook or creator laptop for graphics-intensive tasks.

View Deal

More from Laptop Mag

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about laptops
Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung ViewFinity monitor, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch Ultra against blue gradient background

23 best Samsung deals this week: Save big on Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy S25, and more
Asus ROG logo, split in two with Xbox logo placed above, Asus ROG Ally and Ally X handheld gaming PCs are shown in the background.

The next-gen ROG Ally looks to be Xbox's first steps toward handheld gaming
A well-loved Chromebook.

I “downgraded” from a Windows laptop to a Chromebook. Here’s what happened.
See more latest
Most Popular
Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung ViewFinity monitor, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Watch Ultra against blue gradient background
23 best Samsung deals this week: Save big on Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Galaxy S25, and more
Beats Studio Buds, Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet, Amazon Fire 7 tablet, Sennheiser Accentum headphones, and Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker against a blue gradient background.
5 best last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $100 I'd add to my shopping cart
Black Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen against blue gradient background with act fast sticker.
Act fast to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $199 before Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends
Five laptops and gear from Newegg&#039;s Spring Sale
The Acer Swift Edge 16 is a massive $600 off in short-term deal at New Egg
Blue Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus with Steam Beta support drops $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Apple MacBook Air M3
The final hours of Amazon's Big Spring Sale are here: Save up to $300 on Macs and Apple Watches
Blue iPad 10 tablet against pink gradient background with AppleCare+ logo and epic deal sticker.
The excellent iPad 10 with AppleCare+ 2-year plan is $60 off at Amazon for a few more hours.
Apple Watch Series 10, Garmin vivoactive 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition, Google Pixel Watch 3 against a green gradient background.
Hurry: These 7 smart watch deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale expire in a few hours.
Beats Studio Pro headphones on a wooden table next to a laptop.
Best Buy is slashing up to $170 off Beats audio gear for a limited time, here are 5 deals I recommend
Gray MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop against pink and blue gradient background.
Hurry to score $470 off this RTX 4060 MSI gaming laptop at Newegg