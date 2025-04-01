The ThinkPad X1 Carbon gets a massive $1,240 price cut for Lenovo's spring sale
Take $1,240 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Core Ultra 7
It's the first week of April and for many of us, a proper spring tech refresh. PC maker Lenovo is currently holding a massive sale which offers epic discounts on its top-rated Lenovo laptops.
As part of Lenovo's spring sale, you can get the best-selling Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $1,859 via coupon, "THINKAPRSALE". Previously $3,099, that's an astonishing $1,240 in savings and one of the best laptop deals in town.
This is one of the largest markdowns I've seen on this particular Lenovo laptop (model 21KC0046US) from a trusted retailer. It's $310 shy of this expired deal from Walmart, however, it's still a considerable discount.
Launched in 2023, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is still one of the best laptops worth buying in 2025. In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars praising its sleek design, gorgeous OLED display, and excellent performance.
Specs-wise, it offers Intel's powerful Core Ultra processor, system-enhancing AI, and top-notch security features. For these reasons, it's one of the best laptops for business today.
Now $1,240 off, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is worth considering if you're in the market for a new work laptop.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal
Take $1,240 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with the coupon "THINKAPRSALE" at checkout.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: December 2023
Price check: CDW $1,885
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this Lenovo laptop (model 21KC0046US) from a trusted retailer. It's $310 shy of this expired deal from Walmart.
Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we found its sleek design, gorgeous OLED display, and excellent performance impressive. Tom's Hardware co-signs our findings alongside its great keyboard and ample port selection.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office, or business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and AI to improve performance and battery life.
Don't buy if: You prioritize demanding graphics handling for playing AAA gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering. Consider a gaming-specific notebook or creator laptop for graphics-intensive tasks.
