Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale: Save up to 68% on laptops, tablets, monitors, and more

Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale is happening now with savings of up to 68% off sitewide. If you're due for a spring tech refresh, it's an opportune time to save on your investment(s).

During its sitewide sale, the PC maker is slashing prices on its family of top-rated laptops, tablets, monitors, and PC accessories.

One popular deal from the sale is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 for $1,309 ($1,600 off). We reviewed last year's Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, and gave it a solid 4 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. Our review had a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 processor whereas the laptop in this deal is Intel Core Ultra 5-powered.

If you prioritize performance, reliability, security, and durability in a laptop, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 is a sensible choice.

And that's just one of the top deals from Lenovo's Spring Clearance Sale. Shop Lenovo's entire sale and see my favorite discounts below.

Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale 2025 — Laptops

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5: was $2,909 now $1,309 at Lenovo USA Lenovo takes a whopping 55% off the ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 via coupon, "THINKSPRINGSALE". In our Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review, we praised its 21-hour battery life, powerful performance, and remarkably lightweight design. While we wish the graphics were a little stronger, it's a solid business laptop for getting things done from anywhere. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 135U vPro 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Integrated Graphics, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, 5MP RGB+IR camera with microphone and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo LOQ 15 RTX 4050: was $1,079 now $769 at Lenovo USA Lenovo takes $310 off the Intel i5-charged Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4050 GPU. Although we didn't get a chance to test it, the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. Toting solid gaming performance and fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing, and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale 2025 — Tablets

Lowest price Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus: was $699 now $599 at Newegg Save $100 on the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus with keyboard and stylus. We went hands-on with Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at CES earlier this year. The tablet's on-device AI functionality, attractive design, and premium feel were some of the things we liked about it. Packing a powerful Snapdragon processor and 16GB of RAM, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra alternative for Android users. Key specs: 12.7-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 650-nit (up to 900 nits) 144Hz touch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 750 GPU, 256GB of storage, 13MP back camera with 2MP macro lens, 13MP wide-angle front camera with privacy lens, includes Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, includes Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Keyboard, Android 14

Lenovo Tab Plus: was $319 now $215 at Lenovo USA Take $104 off the Lenovo Tab Plus when you apply coupon, "SAVETABPLUS" at checkout. In our hands-on Lenovo Tab Plus review, the tablet's full-range sound was impressive. While streaming Top Gun: Maverick, our reviewer said the tablet's bass felt like it was on the verge of rumbling. This, thanks to its eight built-in speakers — four tweeters and four woofers, to be exact. Features: 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit 90Hz touchscreen, MediaTek G99 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 8 x JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP front and rear cameras, 8,600mAh battery (up to 12 hours of battery life), 45W fast charging USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD slot, IP52 water and dust resistant, Android 14

Lenovo Tab M11: was $220 now $162 at Lenovo USA Save $58 on the Lenovo Tab M11 during Lenovo's Spring Clearance Sale sale. We haven't had any hands-on time with the Lenovo Tab M11, but reviews are generally positive. Thanks to its slim form factor, solid build quality, and great display, it's amassed an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Most customers praise it for being a great value. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit IPS display, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Android 13

Lenovo Spring Clearance Sale 2025 — Monitors

Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30: was $304 now $189 at Lenovo USA Save $230 on the Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30 ThinkVision Monitor via coupon "FALLVISION". The Lenovo ThinkVision P24q-30 Monitor is a wise choice if you're a student or remote worker looking for a compact 1440p monitor. Features: 23.8-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 3-side Near-edgeless display, Eye-caring display with Natural Low Blue Light, Factory-calibrated color accuracy, easy multi-tasking with daisy chain, ergonomic stand