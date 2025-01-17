Best Buy is having a big sale this weekend — here are 22 deals I would snag
Shop Best Buy's sale this weekend refresh your new year tech for less.
We're now in mid-January and Best Buy is having a big weekend sale to help you refresh your tech for less. Starting now and through Sunday, January 20 Best Buy is slashing prices on select laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, and PC accessories.
Best Buy's sale will score you big savings on your much needed tech upgrade for the new year. Whether you're a college student, work professional or just watching your spending, you'll want to see the deals Best Buy's sale is dealing.
If I wanted to buy a versatile 2-in-1 laptop, I would snag the Lenovo Yoga 9i Touchscreen Laptop with Pen for $1,049 ($400 off). One of the best 2-in-1 laptops to own, we found it so impressive that we gave it 4 out 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.
In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we found its stunning 2.8K OLED display, top-tier performance, and crazy-fast SSD. We also liked its loud, impactful speakers and decent battery life.
The Yoga 9i in this deal features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Ultra Core 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, and 1TB.
Another standout 2-in-1 laptop deal takes $350 off the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14. For just under $1,250, you're getting a premium laptop with a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.
We reviewed the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 and gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. for its impressive overall performance for gaming and productivity.
Those are just two noteworthy laptop deals from Best Buy's sale. Keep scroll to browse more of my recommended discounts.
Best Buy's 3-sale ends Sunday, January 19 at 11: 59 p.m. ET.
Laptops
Best Buy takes $280 off the 2023 HP Envy x360 14. It features a 360-degree hinge and converts from laptop to viewing to tablet mode for versatile use. If you prioritize security, you'll appreciate the Envy x360 fingerprint reader and privacy camera built-in.
Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Graphics, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home
Save $400 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop with a stylus pen. In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award for its stunning 2.8K OLED screen, top-tier performance, and crazy-fast SSD. We also liked its loud, impactful speakers and thought its battery life was decent.
Features: a 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Ultra Core 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, and 1TB, Lenovo Precision Pen, 1080P IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Best Buy's weekend sale takes $350 on the 2024 HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop. In our HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. While the laptop's impressive gaming performance, sharp OLED display, and good webcam wowed us, its overall performance leaves room for improvement. Still, it's worth considering if you're looking for a convertible laptop that tackles the heavy lifting of creative and gaming applications.
Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 120Hz 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 8-core CPU, Intel Arc Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+
Save $600 on the 2023 HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 Laptop. In our hands-on HP Spectre x360 16 review, we were blown away by its impressive battery life and gorgeous display. We gave its smaller sibling, the HP Spectre x360 14 our Editor's Choice Award.
Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home
Headphones
Save 50% on JBL Tune 235 true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds.
Features: 6mm drivers, JBL Pure Bass sound, active noise-cancelling, ambient aware mode, four microphones, up to 40 hours of battery life with included case, water-and-sweat resistant, dedicated JBL Headphones App
Best Buy's weekend sale takes $150 off the fantastic AirPods Max. Featuring spatial sound, the AirPods Max provide an audio experience like no other. In our AirPods Max review, we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards
Features: Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, spatial sound, mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups
Save $100 on the Beats Studio Pro headphones. If you're shopping around for cheaper AirPods Max alternatives, the Beats Studio Pro offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less.
Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.
Wearables
Now $60 off, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.
Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature
Best Buy knocks $50 off the Pixel Watch 3. Successor to the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features.
Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), Wear OS 5.0
Best Buy takes $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 today in this limited-time deal. Meet your nwe year fitness goals and maximize everyday wellness with personalized workouts, AI, and preventative health monitoring functions. Sister site Tom's Guide named the Galaxy Watch 7 their Editor's Choice smartwatch for Galaxy device owners.
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 40mm AMOLED screen, 32GB of storage, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Phones
Save $150 on the Pixel 9, Google's latest flagship phone at Best Buy. Powered by Google's latest Android 15 mobile OS and driven by advanced AI, it's the most advanced Pixel phone yet. Effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. The Pixel 9's dual rear camera array consists of a 50MP wide lens and 48MP ultrawide lens with Super Res Zoom up to 8x. For selfies and video calls, it equips you with a 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus. IP68 dust-and-water resistance, the Pixel 9 supports fast wireless charging and battery share.
Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4 ,700 mAh battery, Andriod 15
Save $150 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro which bumps you up to a pro-grade triple camera (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto), and 42MP front camara.
Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, resistance, Android 15.
Save $150 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 phone at Best Buy. The iconic Galaxy S series upgrades include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, nifty AI features, and longer battery life.
Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
This $150 discount makes the 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G more affordable than ever. It's a budget-friendly option if you want flagship Android phone features for less.
Features: 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 6GB RAM, built-in stylus, 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos sound, 256GB of storage, 5,000 mAh battery, Android 13
Tablets
This excellent Best Buy deal knocks $100 off the 2024 iPad mini 7. This drops it to an all-time low price and its lowest price since the holiday season. The A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence power Apple's new compact tablet to simplify and enhance everyday tasks.
Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina (2266 x 1488) display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and anti-reflective coating, Apple A17 Pro chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, supports Apple Pencil USB-C
Save $70 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and snag in this excellent tablet deal. Or, pick up the 64GB model Galaxy Tab A9 Plus with 4GB of RAM for $149 ($70 off). If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13
Best Buy's weekend sale takes $100 off the Google Pixel tablet deal — our favorite Android tablet. The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praises across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage
Best Buy takes $250 off the Surface Pro 11 Tablet with Keyboard in this limited time deal. In our Surface Pro 11 review, we praise its excellent performance, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. If you're looking for a vesatile productivity device, the Surface Pro 11 does double duty as a laptop.
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) 120Hz PixelSense LED display, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
PC Accessories
Save $20 on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X gaming headset at Best Buy. It features over 100 game audio presets, a 60-hour battery life, high fidelity audio, a fully retractable ClearCast 2X microphone, an on-ear controls.
Save $12 on the Logitech Pebble 2 Combo which includes a nifty portable wireless mouse and keyboard. It connects via Bluetooth so it also works with Android devices, ChromeOS, and Windows. I own this keyboard and mouse combo and it works great with my Pixelbook Go Chromebook and Pixel Tablet. I also like that it's compact and lightweight so it's easily fits in a bag when you want to get things done on the fly.
Best Buy's weekend sales slashes $34 off the Scuf controller. This is one of the best controllers to add to your setup if you play competitive shooter gaming games. It features back paddles, adjustable instant triggers, non-slip performance grip, and remappable paddles.
