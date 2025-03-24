7 gaming laptop deals that slash up to $600 off during Amazon Big Spring Sale Week

Amazon's Big Spring Sale faces some stiff competition in terms of gaming laptop deals this week. Retailers like B&H, Best Buy, Newegg, and Walmart offer unbeatable gaming laptop deals to take some of the shine off of Amazon's spring sale.

Amazon may be the juggernaut of online shopping, however, spring savings are in full bloom at rival stores of the brick-and-mortar kind.

One standout deal from B&H offers the Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 with RTX 4070 for $1,249 ($600 off). This is one of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative deals I've spotted today.

In our Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars and praised its vivid display, gaming performance, 8-hour battery life, and good cooling system.

Just about the only complaint we had with it was its rough-feeling trackpad. Featuring Copilot+, this AI-driven laptop ensures smooth high-performance low-processing gameplay.

One of the best gaming laptop deals ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the Asus TUF Gaming A17 for $1149 ($320 off). We didn't test this exact model, however, we took the 2020 Asus TUF Gaming A17 for a spin. It earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us for strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life.

If you're on the prowl for a new gaming laptop for your spring tech refresh, it's an opportune time to score big savings.

I've cross-referenced today's sales, and compared prices to find the best bang for your buck. Here are the best gaming laptop deals to shop during Amazon Big Spring Sale week.

Amazon Big Spring Sale week — gaming laptop deals

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 RTX 4070: was $1,849 now $1,249 at BHPhoto B&H takes $600 off the 2024 Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 with RTX 4070 graphics. This is one of the best Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative deals you can get. In our Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars and praised its vivid display, gaming performance, 8-hour battery life, and good cooling system. Just about the only complaint we had with it was its rough-feeling trackpad. Featuring Copilot+, this AI-driven laptop ensures smooth high-performance low-processing gameplay. Features: 14.5-inch (3072 x1920) 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Thin 15 RTX 4050: was $899 now $799 at Amazon Amazon is slashing $100 off the 2024 MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop for a limited time. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review, however, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4060: was $1,499 now $1,179 at Amazon Save $320 on the Asus TUF Gaming A17 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. We didn't test this exact model, however, we took the 2020 Asus TUF Gaming A17 for a spin. It earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from us for strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. You can expect the refreshed model in this deal to be just as impressive, given its CPU and GPU upgrades. Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070: was $1,399 now $1,149 at BHPhoto This Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative deal from B&H takes $250 off the MSI Katana 15 with RTX 4070. This is a well-rounded gaming laptop with a top-notch GPU that can keep up with just about any game you throw at it. The 1TB SSD also offers enough storage for the chunky file sizes of AAA titles. We gave the Katana 15 a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its "superb gaming performance." Specs: 15.6-inch QHD ‎(2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4060: was $1,499 now $1,249 at Best Buy Another Amazon Big Spring Sale alternative deal from Best Buy takes $250 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060 graphics. We reviewed last year's ROG Strix G16 model and awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Overall, we thought it offered a "springy keyboard, dazzling speakers, and powerful performance — all catered by a long-lasting battery." We weren't as impressed with its dim display, but if you plan to game indoors, plugged in at full brightness, you may not even notice. Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 250-nit display, Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

FAQ

When does Amazon’s Big Spring Sale start?

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale starts on March 25 and runs through March 31. If you’re considering giving your collection of gadgets a spring refresh, it’s a great opportunity to save on tech essentials.

What’s on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Products from every category will see discounts during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — electronics included.

Expect fantastic spring savings on top-rated tech from various brands including laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, gaming, and more.

Do I need Amazon Prime to shop Amazon’s Big Spring Sale deals?

In short, no. You do not need Amazon Prime to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. However, Amazon typically offers Prime-exclusive deals for membership holders.

During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, these unique offers will be labeled as a Prime Spring Deal. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to commit.

How do I find the best Amazon Big Spring sale deals?

From March 25-31, you’ll find the best mobile tech and gaming deals from Amazon’s spring sale in our Amazon Big Spring Sale hub .