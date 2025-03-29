The Acer Swift Edge 16 is a massive $600 off in short-term deal at New Egg

Newegg is having a Super Spring Sale through Sunday and excellent discounts abound on a wide range tech gear.

Here are five notable deals we found after scouring the website of the California-based retailer.

Let's start with this Acer system with an OLED display and AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The Acer Swift Edge 16 is now just $699, a massive $600 off its usual $1,299 price. That's an outstanding deal on a 16-inch laptop with a WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000) OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a speedy 0.2ms response time. We found a lot to like about this model and gave it 4 stars in our review.

The MSI Pulse 16 AI laptop is now $1,329 after rebate. That's down from $1,899 and includes a $200 mail-in rebate card. This 16-inch model rocks a stellar set of components, among them an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Plus, the QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display has a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Another MSI system packs enough gaming strength for most games, and it costs less. The MSI Sword 16 is now $1,029 after a $100 mail-in rebate. That's a $500 savings. This model delivers a capable Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and 16GB of memory, and it still has RTX 4070 graphics and a 1 TB SSD. 144 Hz IPS (Sword 16 HX B13VGKG-665US )

If you want to add some storage to an existing system or get an internal SSD to use in an external enclosure, you can pick up the speedy 2TB Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD for $168. An even better deal is the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro for $289, a deal that doubles your memory for only $121 more.

And if you need an upgrade to your display size, consider this 27-inch Asus VZ279QG1R 1080p gaming monitor for just $79. With a 46% discount on the usual $149 price, this monitor is a solid choice for esports and playing games that don't require a fast refresh rate.

Today's best tech deals at Newegg

Acer Swift Edge 16
Acer Swift Edge 16 : was $1,299 now $699 at Newegg

The lightweight Acer Swift Edge 16 R7 7840U cuts $600 from its usual price. This is a terrific opportunity to snag a 2.7-pound laptop with a sharp WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000) OLED display that also works well for gaming, thanks to its fast 120Hz refresh rate and speedy 0.2ms response time.

Features: 16-inch WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000) OLED with 120Hz refresh, AMD Ryzen 7 7840U CPU, AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD

View Deal
MSI Pulse 16 AI
MSI Pulse 16 AI : was $1,899 now $1,329 at Newegg

The MSI Pulse 16 AI C1VGKG-077 gaming laptop carries a slew of top-shelf components, and this discount brings this model down to a far more accessible price of $1529, and then a mail-in rebate provides an additional $200 off via a rebate card. This model includes RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) with 240Hz refresh, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD

View Deal
MSI Sword 16
MSI Sword 16: was $1,599 now $1,029 at Newegg

This MSI Sword 16 HX B13VGKG-665US also achieves its low price via a $100 mail-in rebate that brings the total savings to $500. It has RTX 4070 graphics and a 1 TB SSD.

Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with 144Hz refresh, Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD

View Deal
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: was $219 now $168 at Newegg

Save $51 on this fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD and get a fast upgrade to your system. If you really crave extra capacity, step up to the 4TB model for $289.

Features:  Read speeds up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds up to 6900MB/s

View Deal
Asus VZ279QG1R
Asus VZ279QG1R: was $149 now $79 at Newegg

This 27-inch 1080p Asus gaming monitor provides a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology for tear-free gameplay.

Features: FHD (1920 x 1080) display with 75Hz and 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, blue light reduction, DisplayPort cabe, HDMI cable

View Deal
