The Acer Swift Edge 16 is a massive $600 off in short-term deal at New Egg

Newegg is having a Super Spring Sale through Sunday and excellent discounts abound on a wide range tech gear.

Here are five notable deals we found after scouring the website of the California-based retailer.

Let's start with this Acer system with an OLED display and AMD Ryzen 7 processor. The Acer Swift Edge 16 is now just $699 , a massive $600 off its usual $1,299 price. That's an outstanding deal on a 16-inch laptop with a WQXGA+ (3200 x 2000) OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and a speedy 0.2ms response time. We found a lot to like about this model and gave it 4 stars in our review .

The MSI Pulse 16 AI laptop is now $1,329 after rebate. That's down from $1,899 and includes a $200 mail-in rebate card. This 16-inch model rocks a stellar set of components, among them an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Plus, the QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display has a fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Another MSI system packs enough gaming strength for most games, and it costs less. The MSI Sword 16 is now $1,029 after a $100 mail-in rebate. That's a $500 savings. This model delivers a capable Intel Core i7-13700HX processor and 16GB of memory, and it still has RTX 4070 graphics and a 1 TB SSD. 144 Hz IPS (Sword 16 HX B13VGKG-665US )

If you want to add some storage to an existing system or get an internal SSD to use in an external enclosure, you can pick up the speedy 2TB Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD for $168. An even better deal is the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro for $289, a deal that doubles your memory for only $121 more.

And if you need an upgrade to your display size, consider this 27-inch Asus VZ279QG1R 1080p gaming monitor for just $79. With a 46% discount on the usual $149 price, this monitor is a solid choice for esports and playing games that don't require a fast refresh rate.

Today's best tech deals at Newegg

