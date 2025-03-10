Hurry to grab the M3 MacBook Air for $300 off before it sells out!

Save $300 on the excellent M3 MacBook Air at Amazon.

Midnight M3 MacBook Air against blue gradient background with act fast deal badge
The 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is at a stellar price. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Apple)

Last year's M3 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can get today. Don't let the new M4 MacBook Air distract you from this fact. We compared the two, and the differences aren't massive.

That said, now is a great time to nab the excellent 15-inch M3 MacBook Air at a stellar price. I recommend you act fast, as it's likely to sell out quickly.

Amazon currently offers the 15-inch MacBook Air with 16GB RAM for just $999. It normally costs $1,299, so that's $300 in savings, its lowest price ever. It's also $200 cheaper than the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air, which is now up for preorder.

Out of the hundreds of laptops our experts tested last year, the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 stood out. In our review, we were impressed by the laptop's performance, thin, light form factor, and 15+ hour battery life. We loved the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air so much that we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over WiFi with a display brightness of 150 nits of brightness, the M3 MacBook Air tapped out at 15 hours. That's pretty impressive for an everyday laptop, which means you can spend more time getting things done and less time charging.

At $300 off, the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is at its best price yet. It's a no-brainer if you want a cheaper M4 MacBook Air alternative.

Today's best M3 MacBook Air deal

Apple M3 MacBook Air 15
Lowest price
Apple M3 MacBook Air 15 : was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon

Amazon takes $300 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM.

Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine, 10-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS

Release date: March 2024

Price check: Best Buy $1,049

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 on Amazon.

Reviews: The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us and high praise across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar regarding performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, the laptop impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with long battery life. The 15.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a machine for competitive gaming. Browse my hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

