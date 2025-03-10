Hurry to grab the M3 MacBook Air for $300 off before it sells out!

Last year's M3 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can get today. Don't let the new M4 MacBook Air distract you from this fact. We compared the two, and the differences aren't massive.

That said, now is a great time to nab the excellent 15-inch M3 MacBook Air at a stellar price. I recommend you act fast, as it's likely to sell out quickly.

Amazon currently offers the 15-inch MacBook Air with 16GB RAM for just $999. It normally costs $1,299, so that's $300 in savings, its lowest price ever. It's also $200 cheaper than the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air, which is now up for preorder.

Out of the hundreds of laptops our experts tested last year, the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 stood out. In our review, we were impressed by the laptop's performance, thin, light form factor, and 15+ hour battery life. We loved the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air so much that we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

In our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous web surfing over WiFi with a display brightness of 150 nits of brightness, the M3 MacBook Air tapped out at 15 hours. That's pretty impressive for an everyday laptop, which means you can spend more time getting things done and less time charging.

At $300 off, the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is at its best price yet. It's a no-brainer if you want a cheaper M4 MacBook Air alternative.

