Where to preorder the new M4 MacBook Air — save big with extra Apple trade-in credit

Mac users, it's time to rejoice! Putting all speculation to rest, Apple announced the anticipated M4 MacBook Air with Apple Intelligence support on Wednesday. You may now preorder the new M4 MacBook Air starting from $999 at Apple.com, the Apple Store app, Best Buy, and B&H.
If you have an old MacBook to trade in, you'll want to take advantage of Apple's trade-in program. From now through April 2, you'll get extra credit with rebates of up to $860 for your old MacBook.
The M4 MacBook Air is available in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch, with the addition of a new sky blue color scheme to the series. Both sizes of the M4 MacBook Air are also available in silver, starlight, and midnight.
You may also preorder the M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $949 ($50 off) from Best Buy with a My Best Buy Total membership. Total members also save $50 on the M4 MacBook Air 15, which drops its price down to $1,149.
For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones.
Following the preorder stage, the M4 MacBook Air is set to release on March 12.
Preorder the M4 MacBook Air — Quick links
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder): from $999 at Apple
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder): from $1,199 at Apple
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder): was $999 now $949 at Best Buy w/ Total
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder): was $1,199 now $1,149 at Best Buy w/ Total
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 13 (Preorder): from $999 at B&H
- Apple M4 MacBook Air 15 (Preorder): from $1,199 at B&H
- Browse: MacBook deals from $799 at Amazon
- Browse: MacBook deals from $799 at Best Buy
- Browse: MacBook deals from $799 at B&H
Preorder the M4 MacBook Air — Apple
Preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 at Apple.com or via the Apple Store app. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
Key specs: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 8-core GPU (up to 10-cores), 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB), 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 30W USB-C power adapter, macOS
Preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 15 starting from $1,199 at Apple. That's $100 cheaper than last year's M3 MacBook Air 15. The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
Key specs: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display with True Tone, M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM (up to 32GB), 16-core neural engine, 256GB SSD (up to 2TB) , 12MP Center Stage camera, MagSafe 3 charging port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad, 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, macOS
Preorder the M4 MacBook Air — Best Buy
Save $50 when you preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones.
Preorder the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air from $1,199 at Best Buy and take $50 off at with My Best Buy Total. For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total adds to all the great benefits of My Best Buy Plus with protection plans like AppleCare Plus, for up to 24 months. It covers all the Apple products you buy from Best Buy — Mac, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, HomePod, Apple TV, AirPods, Apple display, and Beats headphones.
Preorder the M4 MacBook Air — B&H
Preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 13 starting from $999 at B&H. That's $100 less than last year's M3 MacBook Air at launch. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
Preorder the new M4 MacBook Air 15 starting from $1,199 at B&H. That's $100 cheaper than last year's M3 MacBook Air 15. The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
Preorder the M4 MacBook Air — Student discounts
Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on the MacBook Air M4 preorder — prices start at $899. It can be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
Students, parents, educators, and faculty save $100 on M4 MacBook Air 15 preorders. The new 15-inch M4 MacBook Air may be configured with up to 32GB of unified memory, up to a 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB of storage.
