How to Clear the Run Command's History in Windows 10

Windows 10's "Run Command" box is extremely useful, because it lets you launch programs from the desktop as you would from a command line. In some of our tutorials, we advise users to hit Windows + R to launch the command box and then key in "regedit" to get the Registry Editor or "explorer Apps:Folder" to see a list of all applications. Like your web browser, the Run Command keeps a history of your actions and shows you your most recent command every time you open it. It also autosuggests commands you've used before as you type.
However, you might find these suggestions annoying. You might also worry that, if someone else uses your computer (without you logging out), they can see this command history. Fortunately, it's very easy to view the Run Command's history and delete all or some entries.
1. Open the Registry Editor. You can get there by hitting Windows + R, typing in "regedit" and hitting Enter.
2. Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\RunMRU. You can get there by opening folders in the left pane.
3. Select and delete the command entries in the right pane. You can remove them by either hitting the delete key or right-clicking and selecting delete. Do NOT delete the entry named "MRUList" Each command is stored with a letter name (a, b, c).
4. Close the Registry Editor.
