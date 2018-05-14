Microsoft Ends Surface Pro 4 'Flickergate' with Free Replacements

After more than a year's worth of complaints about the Surface Pro 4's flickering screen issue (better known as Flickergate), Microsoft is finally offering free replacements.

The company recently posted an official support page for the widespread problem, which reportedly affects more than 2,000 Surface Pro 4 owners, according to the Flickergate website created by consumers to raise awareness about the issue.

"Creating the best products and experiences for our customers is our top priority. We have heard your feedback and after careful examination, have determined that a small percentage of Surface Pro 4 devices are exhibiting a screen flicker that cannot be addressed with a firmware or driver update," reads the support page.

If your Surface Pro 4 is suffering from a flickering screen, Microsoft will replace it "free of charge" for up to three years from the date of original purchase.

To start the replacement process, Microsoft says to first make sure to download the latest Windows updates to your device and contact Microsoft support if the flickering persists. Once your Surface Pro 4 is deemed eligible for replacement, you can ship it to Microsoft and receive a replacement model within 5 to 8 business days. Note that everything on your faulty Surface Pro 4 will be erased, so be sure to back up any important data.

Microsoft also notes that the replacement program only applies to Surface Pro 4 devices, and only models that are experiencing screen flickering are eligible for replacement.

