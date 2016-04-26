How to Clear Your Internet History in Chrome

Whether you're sharing your computer with your family or giving it away to strangers, there are many reasons to wipe your browser history. Like all web browsers, Google Chrome makes it easy to clear the list of sites you've visited. Here's how.

1. Click the Menu icon in the top right corner.

2. Select Settings.

3. Click Show advanced settings.

4. Click Clear browsing data.

5. Check the boxes next to Browsing history and Download history. If you want to erase only a specific amount of history, click "the beginning of time" and change it to a different allotment. You can click the other boxes to completely pave your history away, but it just means you'll need to re-login to sites.

6. Click Clear browsing data.

You've erased your history in Chrome on this computer.

