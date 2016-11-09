Windows 10 is Getting a Virtual Touchpad

The latest Windows Insider update, build 15965 includes a virtual touchpad for tablets connected to monitors.
"You can now drive content on a second display from your tablet without ever having to attach a mouse," Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar wrote on the Windows blog.
That means that if you want to work on a monitor from a tablet, you can expect precision touchpad controls no matter what device you're using. You just press on the taskbar and the "touchpad" will popup.
Those who use Windows Ink for art may enjoy the feature, though it's probably a niche case for anyone else.
Also in this update are enhancements for Sticky Note (including more languages, emails, URLs, phone numbers, and even stocks), as well as more options for Windows Ink.
