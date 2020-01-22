Google Pixel Slate price drops to all-time low at Amazon

Google may be a new contender in the PC arena, but the tech giant offers a solid array of laptop/hybrids, one of which is on sale right now.

Currently, you can get the Google Pixel Slate on sale for $444.82 from Amazon. This laptop/tablet hybrid normally retails for $799 so that's $354 in savings and the cheapest price we've seen for the Pixel Slate. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $444 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. It's now at its cheapest price ever.

The base model Google Pixel Slate packs a 12.3-inch (3000 x 2000) touch display, Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD. This versatile Chrome OS-powered tablet runs Android apps so you can enjoy all your favorite apps on the go. It also pairs with an optional keyboard or stylus pen (sold separately) for your productivity and creativity needs.

In our Google Pixel Slate review of the Core i5 variant, we found its sharp, vibrant screen, great audio and long battery life impressive. Like its sibling, the Core m3-powered Pixel Slate has an anodized aluminum chassis and Midnight Blue finish. Not only is it strong and durable, it looks good in any classroom or a boardroom.

At 1.6 pounds and 0.3 inches thick, the Pixel Slate is lighter than the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 (1.8 pounds, 0.3 inches). By comparison, it's also slightly heavier and thicker than the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (11 x 8.4 x 0.3, 1.39 pounds).

Currently, Amazon only has nine Pixel Slates in stock, so act fast if you want to get one.