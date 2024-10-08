Amazon just dropped my beloved Pixel Tablet to $299 for October Prime Day — lowest ever price
Save $100 on the excellent Pixel Tablet and enjoy a true Android experience on a mobile device.
As expected, Amazon October Prime Day features Black Friday-like deals on top-rated tablets. One prime example (see what I did there?), is Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet for $299. It normally costs $399 so you're saving $100 with this generous offer.
More importantly, you're getting one of favorite Android tablets for its lowest price ever — and you don't have to wait for Black Friday.
In our Pixel Tablet review, we loved its slick, stylish design, snappy performance, and 12-hour battery life. I've owned my Pixel Tablet for five months now and I cosign these welcome attributes. What's more, the feel of Android running on a Google device offers a true Android experience.
With the Pixel Tablet, I cast my favorite South African streaming app, Showmax on my TV. With Chromecast built-in on both, streaming is smooth and the picture quality is superb. When I'm not streaming on my TV, everything looks just as great on the colorful display and the speakers are robust so it doesn't sound like a tweeter box.
If you prioritize performance, battery life, and great sound, the Pixel Tablet ticks all the boxes. Now just under $300, the Pixel Tablet is at its best price yet. I highly recommend it if you're looking for a tablet to complete your Google ecosystem.
Best October Prime Day Pixel Tablet deal
Google Pixel Tablet
Was: $399
Now: $299 @ Amazon w/ Prime
Overview:
Lowest price! For a limited time, Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet,
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Best Buy $299 w/ Plus
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the standalone Pixel Tablet
Reviews consensus: The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praises across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast. I've owned my Pixel Tablet for five months now and I agree that it offers a wonderful, true Android experience.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a versatile tablet that doubles as a smart display with smart home controls. If you're a Google ecosystem dweller or just looking for a premium Android tablet and love the convenience of Google Assistant, the Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a laptop replacement or a tablet you'll mostly use for streaming content. If you're looking for a productivity tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S Pen might suit you better.
