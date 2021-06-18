Beats Solo Pro hit an all-time low price of $140 at Walmart before Prime Day

Walmart's "Deals for Days" savings event runs from June 20 to 23 to take on Amazon Prime Day which occurs on June 21 and 22. Although its sale is expected to start on Father's Day, we're already seeing jaw-dropping early deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, and more.

Currently, Walmart has the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones (Red) on sale for $139.99. That's $160 off the $300 list price and the biggest discount we've ever seen for the Beats Solo Pro. This is one of the best pre-Prime Day headphone deals you can get.

Beats Solo Pro deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: was $300 now $140 @ Walmart

At $160 off, Beats Solo Pro headphones have never been cheaper. They feature active noise-cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. You can pick them up in Red for a stellar price. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

If you prefer earbuds, Walmart also offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds for the lowest price ever. When they first came out they sold for $130. Samsung Galaxy Buds are a great AirPods alternative for Android users. They offer seamless device pairing, water-sweat resistance, and long battery life. View Deal

The Beats Solo Pros are among the best Beats headphones out there. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

In our Beats Solo Pro review , we liked their sound quality and noise-cancellation. We also liked how easy they were to pair and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

During real-world testing, we learned the Beats Solo Pros offer more balanced sound than previous-gen Beats headphones. Thanks to dynamic 40mm drivers, they can handle just about any genre of music you throw at them.

Powered by Apple's H1 chip, the Solo Pros pair seamlessly with Apple devices including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. And with Audio Sharing support, the Solo Pros make it easy for you and a friend to enjoy streaming content together. Share songs, podcasts or movies with someone else wearing Beats headphones or AirPods.

In a nutshell, Beats Solo Pro headphones are a solid choice if quality sound, noise-cancellation, and style are a priority to you. At this low price, there's no telling how fast they'll sell out, so be quick!

