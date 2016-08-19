How to Uninstall and Restore Windows 10’s Built-in Apps

Windows 10 comes with a bunch of apps that you may find useful, and a few you will probably never need. Unfortunately, Windows 10 doesn't want you to uninstall Universal apps such as Money, Maps and People. But that doesn't mean you can't use a little ingenuity to delete them.

First, though, think before you uninstall programs on Windows 10, as removing Bing News might cripple Cortana's ability to deliver you stories, and removing Alarms and Clock might break the digital assistant's ability to set reminders. If deleting an app creates such an unintended consequence, we've also got instructions for how to restore all apps.

Universal apps don't take up much storage space, so remember that you're removing them strictly to tidy the All Apps view in the start menu. Also, note that Contact Support, Cortana, Edge and Windows Feedback cannot be removed.

How to Uninstall Windows 10's Built-in Apps

Before you uninstall or restore apps, make sure no other programs are running aside from Windows PowerShell.

1. Click the Cortana search field.

2. Type 'Powershell' into the field.

3. Right-click 'Windows PowerShell.'

4. Select Run as administrator.

5. Click Yes.

6. Enter a command from the below list for the program you wish to uninstall.

Here are the list of commands:

3D Builder: Get-AppxPackage *3dbuilder* | Remove-AppxPackage

Alarms and Clock: Get-AppxPackage *windowsalarms* | Remove-AppxPackage

Calculator: Get-AppxPackage *windowscalculator* | Remove-AppxPackage

Calendar and Mail: Get-AppxPackage *windowscommunicationsapps* | Remove-AppxPackage

Camera: Get-AppxPackage *windowscamera* | Remove-AppxPackage

Get Office: Get-AppxPackage *officehub* | Remove-AppxPackage

Get Skype: Get-AppxPackage *skypeapp* | Remove-AppxPackage

Get Started: Get-AppxPackage *getstarted* | Remove-AppxPackage

Groove Music: Get-AppxPackage *zunemusic* | Remove-AppxPackage

Maps: Get-AppxPackage *windowsmaps* | Remove-AppxPackage

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Get-AppxPackage *solitairecollection* | Remove-AppxPackage

Money: Get-AppxPackage *bingfinance* | Remove-AppxPackage

Movies & TV: Get-AppxPackage *zunevideo* | Remove-AppxPackage

News: Get-AppxPackage *bingnews* | Remove-AppxPackage

OneNote: Get-AppxPackage *onenote* | Remove-AppxPackage

People: Get-AppxPackage *people* | Remove-AppxPackage

Phone Companion: Get-AppxPackage *windowsphone* | Remove-AppxPackage

Photos: Get-AppxPackage *photos* | Remove-AppxPackage

Store: Get-AppxPackage *windowsstore* | Remove-AppxPackage

Sports: Get-AppxPackage *bingsports* | Remove-AppxPackage

Voice Recorder: Get-AppxPackage *soundrecorder* | Remove-AppxPackage

Weather: Get-AppxPackage *bingweather* | Remove-AppxPackage

Xbox: Get-AppxPackage *xboxapp* | Remove-AppxPackage

7. Click Enter. Repeat steps 6 and 7 as necessary for the apps you want to remove.

You've deleted applications from Windows, and cleared them from the Start Menu!

How to Restore Windows 10's Built-in Apps

Remember, do not have any applications open other than Windows PowerShell.

1. Follow steps 1 through 5 in the previous walkthrough.

2. Type the below text and then hit Enter.

Get-AppxPackage -AllUsers| Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml”}

You've restored the apps you've deleted!

Windows 10 Annoyances and Problems