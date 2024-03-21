Lenovo Tab M9 with case drops to an incredibly low $99 in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Lenovo Tab M9

Was: $149

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLenovo-Tab-M9-2023-Battery-Included%2Fdp%2FB0BYPHZWZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $50 on the Lenovo Tab M9 with Google Assistant hands-free control. Simply say “Hey Google '' to dictate emails, play music or get weather and traffic updates using just your voice.

Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12

Release date: March 2023

Price check: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Ftablets%2Fandroid-tablets%2Flenovo-tab-series%2Flenovo-tab-m9-%289-inch-mtk%29%2Fzac30056us" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Lenovo $139 + <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faccessories-and-software%2Ftablet-accessories%2Ftablet-accessories_android-tablets%2Fzg38c04874" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Folio Case $19

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Lenovo Tab M9 drop to in the past several months.

Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Lenovo Tab M9 reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's fast, lightweight, perfectly sized and has a long lasting battery that charges quickly. Others praise the tablet's clear and loud speakers and say it's perfect for watching YouTube, streaming movies, reading and emailing.

Buy if: You want a decent, portable tablet under $100 for content consumption, playing mobile games, reading and checking emails and social media.

Don't buy if: You want a more powerful productivity tablet that doubles as or replaces your laptop. For that, the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/tag/ipad-pro" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad Pro, <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/surface-pro-9-revealed-microsoft-presents-a-2-in-1-supercharged-with-5g" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Surface Pro 9, or <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/galaxy-tab-s9" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra might be the better choice for you.