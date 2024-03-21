Lenovo Tab M9 with case drops to an incredibly low $99 in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Nab the Lenovo Tab M9 with case for just under $100 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The best Lenovo Tab M9 deal of the season has arrived! Amazon's Big Spring Sale has deals on Lenovo tablets that put the PC maker to shame. Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab M9 with Case for just $99from Amazon. Previously $149, that's $50 off and just $1 shy of its lowest price ever.
By comparison, it undercuts Lenovo's current price for the Tab M9 and case by $61. This is one of the best tablet deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale and one of the best tablet deals of this year so far.
Today's best Lenovo Tab M9 deal
Lenovo Tab M9
Was:
$149
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLenovo-Tab-M9-2023-Battery-Included%2Fdp%2FB0BYPHZWZK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$99 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $50 on the Lenovo Tab M9 with Google Assistant hands-free control. Simply say “Hey Google '' to dictate emails, play music or get weather and traffic updates using just your voice.
Features: 9-inch (1340 x 800) 400-nit touch screen, dual Dolby Atmos speaker, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable via built-in microSD), 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, 2MP front camera, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 12
Release date: March 2023
Price check: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Ftablets%2Fandroid-tablets%2Flenovo-tab-series%2Flenovo-tab-m9-%289-inch-mtk%29%2Fzac30056us" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Lenovo $139 + <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Faccessories-and-software%2Ftablet-accessories%2Ftablet-accessories_android-tablets%2Fzg38c04874" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Folio Case $19
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen the Lenovo Tab M9 drop to in the past several months.
Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Lenovo Tab M9 reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's fast, lightweight, perfectly sized and has a long lasting battery that charges quickly. Others praise the tablet's clear and loud speakers and say it's perfect for watching YouTube, streaming movies, reading and emailing.
Buy if: You want a decent, portable tablet under $100 for content consumption, playing mobile games, reading and checking emails and social media.
Don't buy if: You want a more powerful productivity tablet that doubles as or replaces your laptop. For that, the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/tag/ipad-pro" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">iPad Pro, <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/surface-pro-9-revealed-microsoft-presents-a-2-in-1-supercharged-with-5g" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Surface Pro 9, or <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/galaxy-tab-s9" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra might be the better choice for you.
