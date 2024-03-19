7 lowest price tablet deals to shop before Amazon's Big Spring Sale

You don't have to wait for Amazon's Big Spring Sale to score huge savings on a new tablet. The six-day savings event hasn't officially started, yet Amazon is already slashing prices on iPads, Galaxy Tabs and the versatile Pixel tablet. So if you're shopping around for a new tablet, it's not too early to save.

Today, you can get the Apple iPad 10 for $349 at Amazon which is $100 below its regular retail price of $449. This is the 10th generation's iPad's lowest price ever on Amazon and one of the best iPad deals in town. The iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people. Powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, it's faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9 which is now just $249 ($80 off).

For $100 more, you can snag up the lightweight iPad Air 5 for an all-time low price of $449 ($150 off). Featuring Apple's M1 8-core chip and 8-core graphics, it's a cheaper iPad Pro alternative that delivers fast performance and smooth gaming.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts March 20 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Visit our Amazon Spring Sale hub for the best deals on must-have tech and gaming.

Lowest price tablet deals on Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon_Fire_HD_10%2Fdp%2FB0CD1C2WB1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $194 $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon is slashing $75 off the 64GB model Amazon Fire HD 10 (no lockscreen ads). Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire Max 11: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $279 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B2SFTGQ6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">detachable keyboard and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity. Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14-hours

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF2DNMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $329 $219 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is $100 off this Amazon Big Spring Sale week. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Android 13

Apple iPad 10: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLXMVMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 10th generation10.9-inch Apple iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Dust-Resistant-Powerful-Processor-Lightweight%2Fdp%2FB0CCX11JT6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for a limited time. This fan edition version of the Galaxy Tab S9 packs everything we love about Samsung's flagship tablet into a more affordable device. This is one deals Amazon Big Spring Sale deals to shop today. Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) TFT 90Hz touch screen display, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, AKG tuned dual speakers, IP68 rated water resistant, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Ring, Nest

Google Pixel Tablet: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Tablet-Charging-Speaker%2Fdp%2FB0C1SHGHSZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of today's best Amazon deals knocks $100 off the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet. Featuring a charging speaker dock, it doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub. This makes it easy to stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices in your home. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage.