5 early Amazon Labor Day deals to snag this back to school season

Two sales events are colliding this week, as the early Labor Day deals have arrived to bolster the ranks of the back-to-school sales. The result? A bunch of amazing deals on student tech over at Amazon.

We’ve picked out our favorite deals from the bunch, starting with $233 off this ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop. Hey, nobody said students couldn’t have some fun, and with its i7 CPU, RTX 4060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM, this laptop has more than enough power to handle fun times. The comfortable keyboard and solid battery life make it a great workstation, too.

And wrapping up we have a trio of tablets, starting with $130 off the Apple iPad (9th Generation). It’s a generation behind the cutting edge these days, but it’s also only $200. It’s got a 10.2-inch screen that’s great for watching Netflix, and enough power under the hood to handle your creative projects too. If you want an even cheaper entertainment device, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is down to just $89 — $50 off its regular price.

If you prefer books to movie adaptations, the Amazon Kindle is also $15 off. Amazon’s e-reader is still the best choice if you want a digital reading experience that’s easy on the eyes.

Finally, there is a massive $200 off the Apple Airpods Max headphones. These noise-canceling headphones offer amazing audio quality and will pair beautifully with any of the gadgets above (yes, even the Kindle—put some relaxing tunes on and drown out the background noise while you read).

Almost all of the products we’ve highlighted are at their lowest-ever price on Amazon. The AirPods Max have technically been cheaper by a whopping $4, but we think it’s still a fantastic offer.

5 early Amazon Labor Day deals

ASUS ROG Strix G16: $1,399 $1,164 @ Amazon You know what they say about all work and no play… It's bad. This ASUS gaming laptop is the perfect choice for students who want to unwind and pwn some n00bs in their downtime, with a powerful CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a dedicated NVIDIA GPU. In our Asus ROG Strix G16 review (a slightly higher spec’d model), we praised the keyboard, speakers, performance, and long battery life. Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11

Apple iPad (9th Generation): $329 $199 @ Amazon It’s an older model sir, but it checks out. This 9th generation iPad might not have the latest processor, but it’s still a fantastic tablet and you can pick one up for under $200 with this offer. It’s great for creative pursuits, note-taking, and watching Netflix. Features: A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display (2160 x 1620), 64GB storage, Wi-Fi, 12MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, Touch ID

Apple AirPods Max: $550 $399 @ Amazon These are some of the best wireless headphones on the market — we said as much in our Apple Airpods Max review. They offer excellent sound quality, ANC, and look super stylish. Our only real complaint was the price, and this Amazon deal solves that nicely with a tasty $150 discount. Features: 40mm drivers, active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, Spatial Audio, up to 20 hour battery life.

Amazon Kindle: $99 $84 @ Amazon Why carry a bunch of books around campus, when you can just download them all to kindle and save yourself the hassle? Amazon’s iconic e-reader lets you read comfortably and stave off eye-strain thanks to the clever E Ink technology that powers it. This is the cheapest model Amazon makes, and it’s even cheaper now with 15% off. You do get lock screen ads, but you can pay an extra $10 for the ad-free version if that bothers you. Features: 6-inch display (300 ppi resolution), 16GB storage, LED front light, Wi-Fi, lock screen ads (no ad version available too).