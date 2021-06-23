Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are $150 off in epic Walmart deal during Prime Day

Prime Day 2021 might almost be over, but the deals are still coming and they won't stop coming. This is especially true for Best Buy, which currently has the Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones on a steep sale.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones are on sale for $199.99 at Walmart. That's $150 off of the original price, and is worth it for those who need a premium pair of quality noise cancelling headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM3: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 are discounted to $199, down $150. These Editor's Choice deliver a powerful low-end punch suited for their target demographic, bass lovers, and grant listeners a suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app. Sony's sound silencers do give Bose a run for its money, even if it comes in a close second.View Deal

If you're in need of a powerful pair of excellent active noise cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is a great pick. It boasts up to 30 hours of battery life, which should be more than enough for those who don't like to be burdened by constantly having to use wires.

These incredible headphones possess 1.57" drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragms that give it the potential to handle heavy beats and accurately emit high frequencies. And thanks to the comfortable foamed urethane earcups, you can wear these for long periods of time in total comfort.