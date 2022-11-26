To infinity and beyond! This Amazon Black Friday tablet deal drops the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE down to $450

'Tis the season for infamous Black Friday deals, and Amazon is dropping the super-stellar Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE down to a gravitational price. Powered by a potent Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-core processor and all-day-strong battery life, Samsung's super responsive S Pen lets you write, sketch, clip and get down to business.

Right now, you can grab the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $450 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That adds up to $230 of extra savings in your (digital) wallet

Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet in this Black Friday deal. Featuring a 12.4-inch (2560 x 1600-pixel) display and powerful Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor, this tablet is built for multitasking. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, an intuitive S Pen, and rear and front-facing cameras. In short, it's perfect for work or play all day.

Case in point: the $450 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a large 12.4-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display to enjoy your favorite content, or get some work done. The Tab S7 FE also features a snappy Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-Core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, with a microSD card slot that expands storage up to 1TB. This is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals we've seen so far.

Clocking in at just 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.3 inches and 1.3 pounds, this Galaxy Tab is an excellent choice for frequent travelers who don't always feel like carrying a laptop from Point A to Point B.

When you're not binge-watching your favorite television shows from streaming service like Philo or Paramount Plus, you can use the included S Pen to get some work done, take notes, sign documents, or relax and sketch. In our testing, we were impressed by the premium design, gorgeous display, and functional S Pen stylus; it also lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes during our Laptop Mag battery test. Overall, this was good enough to earn a 4 out of 5 star rating.

As for other Black Friday deals on Samsung tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 series is currently enjoying some notable discounts. For example, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is down to $999 ($100 off) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

If you're looking for a budget tablet that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, you can get the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109 ($50 off) (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This lightweight Android tablet boasts an octa-core CPU, impressive battery life and Dolby Atmos quad speakers.

See our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review.