Zounds! Disney Plus is down to $80 in this Black Friday deal — act fast while it lasts

Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services for kid-friendly TV, and your one-stop shop for everything Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars, and National Geographic — content the whole family can enjoy. Whether you're ready to laugh, cry, or learn, Disney Plus has something for everyone.

Disney Plus subscriptions will be getting a price hike across the board next mont, but if you sign up for an annual plan by December 7, you can lock in one year of Disney+ for $79.99 (opens in new tab), for a sweet savings of $16 .

Disney Plus has been amassing loads of tip-top content ever since its launch, and whether you're fan of nostalgic cartoons (X-Men: The Animated Series, Gargoyles, Duck Tales), rock-'em-sock-'em superhero movies and TV shows (Ms. Marvel, She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Iron Man), or documentaries about the great outdoors (America the Beautiful), a Disney+ subscription is something the whole family can enjoy.

New subscribers can take advantage of this limited-time Black Friday deal, which includes a one-year Disney+ membership for just $79.99. On December 8, the Disney+ Basic plan (with ads) will cost $7.99 per month; the Disney+ Premium plan (no ads) will increase to $10.99 per month and $109.99 annually.

But that's not all! The Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu bundle is just $13.99 a month, and it gives you everything one of the best streaming services has to offer, with more movies and TV shows added each month. That includes live sporting events from from the NBA, NHL, UFC, and plenty more.

You'll have to act (relatively) fast to lock in one year of Disney+ for $79.99 (opens in new tab), since this deal ends on Dec. 8, but you've got plenty of time to digest that turkey first.