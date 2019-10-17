Best Samsung Tablets

Apple's iPad Pro may be the best high-end tablet, but Samsung's refusing to surrender the chance to compete. Its new Galaxy Tab S6 is a productivity-first slate with an optional keyboard that packs a touchpad -- something we wish Apple would figure out already. It will join the Galaxy Tab S5e, the company's thinnest 10.5-inch tablet ever. Check out our Galaxy Tab S6 vs iPad Pro face-off to see which slate you should buy.

These slates offer big, bright screens that make your favorite shows on YouTube TV look fantastic, and allow you to clearly see your creations come to life in Adobe Photoshop Sketch. Productivity on Android is pretty easy too, with apps such as Google Docs and Microsoft Office.

If you use Windows 10, you might want to check out our guide to the Surface Pro X vs Pro 7 vs Laptop 3 that compares Microsoft's widening line of 2-in-1s with its latest laptops.

The best that Samsung offers

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 10.5 inches, 2560 x 1600 | Size: 9.6 x 6.3 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 0.95 pounds

Fast performance

Integrated S Pen charging

BookCover Keyboard has a touchpad

Powerful speakers

No headphone jack

Cramped keyboard

Battery life could be better

The Galaxy Tab S6 isn't just an excellent tablet, but it also solves some of Android's limitations with DeX mode, a desktop-like interface that supports up to 20 windowed apps at once. Also making the Galaxy Tab S6 a viable laptop alternative is the new keyboard, which now has a touchpad. As expected, Samsung nailed the hardware; The Galaxy Tab S6 has a gorgeous 10.5-inch display surrounded by slim bezels, fast performance and an included S Pen.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review.

Smaller, but still good

CPU: 1.3 GHz Quad-core Exynos 5433 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Display: 8 inches, 2048 x 1536 | Size: 5.3 x 7.8 x 0.22-inches | Weight: 9.3 ounces

Gorgeous AMOLED display

Strong performance

Svelte design

Short battery life

Blurry front camera

With its stunning Super AMOLED display and stylish, svelte design, the S2 8.0-inch may be similar to Samsung's 9.7-inch tablet, but this 8-inch tablet is much easier to keep in the palm of your hand. Its soft-touch back offers a good grip, so you're less likely to drop this slate. The S2 also has an excellent 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, which shoots crisp photos that we found to be accurate with true-to-life color.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 (8-inch) review.

An option for those who always need Windows

CPU: Intel Core i5-7200U | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | Display: 12 inches, 2160 x 1440 | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds

Samsung's 12-inch Galaxy Book is a Windows 10-based tablet that wowed us with its vivid Super AMOLED display. Making matters better for the panel, it also supports HDR video content, which offers a wider, richer range of colors. It also packs Samsung's S Pen, which makes it easy to open proprietary apps for note-taking and screenshot annotating. So while Apple's new iPad Pros may offer powerful processors, this detachable 2-in-1 earns our respect as one of the best Samsung tablets with its desktop operating system that isn't hampered by the limitations of iOS.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Book (12-inch) review.