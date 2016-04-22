How to Use Google Docs Like a Pro

For many individuals and businesses, Google Docs is the word processing application of choice. Using the cloud-based productivity app's main features is dead simple, but if you want to maximize your experience, you need to dig a little deeper. We've put together a list of how-tos and tips to help you make the most of Docs, including tutorials on tracking changes, editing the dictionary, creating custom templates and adding a digital signature.
Check out the table of contents below and become a Google Docs master.
Google Docs Tips
- How to Use Google Docs Offline
- Convert Word Docs to Google Docs
- Create a Custom Template in Google Docs
- Add a Table of Contents in Google Docs
- Track Changes in Google Docs
- Digitally Sign a PDF in Google Docs
- How to Add a Word to Your Google Docs Dictionary
- Change Margins in Google Docs
- Add or Remove Page Breaks in Google Docs
- How to Add Page Numbers in Google Docs
- How to Download a Google Doc
- Here’s Every Google Docs Keyboard Shortcut
- Use Smart or Dumb Quotes in Google Docs
- Create Text Shortcuts in Google Docs