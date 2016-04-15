Trending

How to Add a Table of Contents in Google Docs

By News 

A Google Docs table of contents is a useful guide for readers, because it not only shows them a list of topics but also includes jump links to help them navigate. If you create a TOC in Google Docs, it remains in the document, even if you export it as a PDF or Word Doc. Fortunately, it's easy to make your own table of contents, as well as update it if you add or subtract sections.  Here are our step-by-step instructions for creating and updating a table of contents in Google Docs.

How to Add a New Table of Contents in Google Docs

1. Write a section header and click Normal text.

2. Select Heading 1, Heading 2, Heading 4 or Heading 4, depending on your formatting preference.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 for each section.

4. Click in the document where you want the table of contents to appear.

5. Click Insert.

6. Select Table of contents.

You've created a table of contents.

How to Update a Table of Contents in Google Docs

1. After you add more headings, click inside the Table of Contents box.

2. Click the refresh arrow.

You've made and updated a table of contents in Google Docs.

Google Docs Tips

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.