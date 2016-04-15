How to Download a Google Doc

Google Docs makes it easy to collaborate and share, but you may find a need to make a copy of your document as a Word, PDF or other kind of file. Fortunately, it's easy to download a Google Doc to your computer and select the kind of file it is saved in.

Whether your collaborators prefer editing in another program, or you want a file to place on an external hard drive, saving a local document has its perks. Here are our step-by-step instructions for downloading a Google Doc.

1. Click File.

2. Select Download as.

3. Select a file format.

Microsoft Word files are useful as they retain comments from Google Docs.

OpenDocument Format files are accessible in a variety of applications.

Rich text files let the user set formatting including embedded links.

PDFs can be opened by most devices but not edited.

Plain text files allow for no formatting.

If you're looking to turn your document into a web site, click Web Page.

EPUB Publications are used by e-reader apps and hardware.

You've downloaded your Google Doc as a file.

Google Docs Tips