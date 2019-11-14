Best Tablets Under $200

If you can't afford the iPad Pro or even the $250 iPad (two of the best tablets), but you don't need to spend a ton to get a good slate. The tablets that cost less than $200 are getting better (and cheaper) all the time. For example, Amazon's Fire 7 has been one of our long time picks, and check out our new Fire 7 (2019) review find out why it's one of the best cheap tablets.

Amazon's $129 Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet packs a sharper screen, a protective case, free kid-friendly content and a 2-year no questions asked return policy. And with a bit of trickery, you can even get Google Play on a Fire Tablet (though there are some issues involving security).

Have a little more saved up? You can actually get a tablet under $200 with USB-C charging. That's the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) tablet, which just got announced — and also has a kids edition. We just reviewed the $64 8-inch Onn tablet, which offers pure Android, but has its own limitations. Check our Amazon Fire 7 vs. Walmart Onn face-off to see if it wins in any other category.

The cheapest tablet you can buy from Amazon is pretty decent

Snappy despite its price

Super cheap

Hands-free Alexa

Short battery life

Sluggish performance

Low-resolution screen

Lock-screen ads

Our best cheap tablets list has to begin with the Fire 7, which Amazon offers at the low, low price of $50. Its price might make you think it's an unreliable device, but its sturdy-feeling case will make you think otherwise. It's also quite bright for its price. We just wish it had the Google Play store and a higher-resolution display.

Read our full Amazon Fire 7 review.

A great screen, USB-C and crazy battery life at under $200

Fantastic battery life

Bright, crisp display

Decent performance

USB-C (finally)

No Google apps

Speakers have weak bass

The new Fire HD 10 (2019) proves that Amazon can make a fantastic tablet, provided you pay a little more. From its fantastically long battery life to its sharp, bright display to its USB-C charging port, this slate competes with the much more expensive iPad ($329). If only it included the Google Play store or Google apps.

Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 review.

The bang-for-your-buck option

Decent performance

Bright display

Great value

No native Google apps

Less battery life than before

2018's Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet fixes one obvious flaw from the 2017 model and adds another perk. The former is a seriously-improve selfie cam, and the latter is touch-free Alexa activation. Amazon gives you more bang for less buck with the HD 8, as it offers 16GB of local storage, which is twice as much as 2016's model. Its 9-plus hours of battery life are OK, but the 2017 model lasted almost 2 hours longer.

Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 review.

Longevity *and* real Android!

Long battery life

Good rear camera

Good performance for price

Haptic feedback

Display could be better

Weak audio

The long-lasting 10-inch Lenovo Tab 4 is one of the best affordable 10-inch tablets out there. Not only is its performance decent for its price-tag, this slate lasts over 11 hours, beating the Amazon Fire HD 8. Since it comes rocking Android 7.1 Nougat, you can split its screen between two apps to make the most of its size. And that means you get the real Google Play store — enough for it to be the best cheap tablet that actually runs an unfiltered version of Android — and you can get real Google apps, like YouTube.

Read our Lenovo Tab 4 10 review.

Invest in affordable durability

Durable design with two-year accidental-damage protection

Robust parental controls

Tons of free, age-appropriate content

Long battery life

Soft speakers

Weak cameras

It's not the cheapest kid-friendly Amazon tablet -- that's the Fire 7 Kids Edition-- but the $129 Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is, dollar-for-dollar, the best option available. It gives your child speedierperformance and a brighter display, as well as a whole five hours of additional battery life. Sometimes it pays to spend a little more.

Read our Fire HD 8 Kids review.

A tablet that's also a projector

Class-leading battery life

Accurate, 8-inch display, Built-in kickstand

Mediocre performance

A bit bulky

If you prioritize battery life, the Yoga Tab 3's 15 hours of life might make it the best cheap tablet for you, even though its $170 price tag is on the high-end of the budget field. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 may not have the most powerful processor inside, but it does make watching videos for hours easy, thanks to the built-in kickstand. The bright, 1280 x 800-pixel screen and front-facing speakers are nothing to sneeze at, either.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 review.