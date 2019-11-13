Best Laptop Bags 2019 - Backpacks, Cases and Luggage

Whether you're going to college or just need to haul your laptop into the office every day, owning a good backpack will make your life a whole lot easier. From courier bags to massive backpacks meant for gamers, here is a list of the best laptop bags.

What you should know about Black Friday

The holiday season is right around the corner which means it's time to start preparing for Black Friday. If you need a new backpack, see our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs, where you'll find the latest discounts on all the best backpacks, as well as laptops and accessories.

The best overall

Yes, it's expensive, but Peak Design's $220 Everyday Messenger Bag is one of the most well thought out products on the market today. Its magnetic MagLatch closure works like magic and ensures your bag is secure but still easy to open, and its customizable flexfold dividers let you configure your storage to perfectly meet your needs. There's also a super comfortable adjustable shoulder strap, additional hip straps to help balance heavy loads, and a padded laptop sleeve that will fit all but the biggest 15-inch laptops. So even though it was designed with photographers in mind, it's also one of the best bags you can buy for regular Joes. P

See our Peak Design Everyday Messenger Review: Perfection in a Bag

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack

For just $60, the Pop Quiz backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is the epitome of cheap chic. The bag's stylish main compartment features a fleece-lined laptop sleeve that can accommodate systems of up to 15 inches. And because this backpack is available in more than 25 different colors, you won't have to struggle to find your favorite.

eBags Professional Slim Laptop Backpack

eBags doesn't just sell backpacks, it also makes its own. For students and business users who want tons of compartments in a small bag, go with the Slim Processional. This sleek bag has a 17-inch laptop sleeve, a crushproof AC-adapter garage and a convenient front vertical zippered pocket. At $99, the Slim Professional is fairly pricey, but you still get a ton of backpack for the money.

HP Envy Urban Backpack

The Envy Urban is a slim, fashionable backpack that's fully waterproof and features genuine-leather handles. The Urban isn't just a fashion statement thanks to its plethora of pockets, including a zippered tech pocket and a soft, fully-lined compartment for your valuables. Another convenient feature is a cable-routing system that makes it easy to charge your devices.

Timbuk2 Spire

A laptop is a major investment, which is why you never want to carry it around in the rain. That is unless you have something waterproof to store it in. Enter the TimBuk2 Spire, a stylish canvas bag with a waterproof roll top. Available in two muted colors, the $99 Spire was designed to fit a 15.6-inch MacBook laptop, and it also has a separate iPad pocket. The Spire has both internal and external pockets for storing carry-on essentials and electronics.

Sweetbriar Classic Messenger Bag

Don't want to spend a fortune on a bag for the sole purpose of holding all of your other pricey items? We get it. For a basic messenger bag that looks great, can carry everything you need it to, and costs less than $40, look no further than the Sweetbriar Classic. This vintage canvas bag features a large main compartment, front and side pockets, and an interior zippered pocket for smaller items.

Baosha BC-08

Why spend your money on one backpack if you could buy three for the same price? That's essentially what the Boasha BC-08 offers, giving you a backpack, messenger bag and briefcase all in one product. Decorated in leather trim, this backpack doesn't just look good, it is also loaded with pockets for all of your gadgets and accessories. The slim transporter comes with a padded laptop compartment and a lockable zipper for protecting your valuables when traveling.

The Friendly Swede Waterproof Backpack

The Friendly Swede dry bag is meant for a very specific use case, but it fulfills that role brilliantly. Made of heavy duty 500D PVC Tarpaulin with double-stitched seams, the bag will protect your items whether you're floating down a river or walking in a rainstorm. Designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, the Friendly Swede bag features a padded pocket that can hold a 17-inch laptop.

Nike Heritage Backpack

The Nike Heritage backpack has an iconic design with simple, clean lines and that legendary swoosh. But this bag is more than just a branding scheme. With a useful front pocket for pens and pencils, a large main compartment and a padded laptop sleeve (for up to 15-inch laptops), the Nike Heritage is an excellent choise for students, especially given its low price.

Targus CityLite Pro

Targus makes a bunch of backpacks and laptop sleeves, but few are as stylish and practical as the CityLite Pro. Sporting a gray gradient with blue trim, this convertible bag has a handle on the side so you can carry it around like a briefcase. What makes the CityLite Pro one of the best laptop bags is its DOME protection system, which distributes shock to protect your valuable electronics. Also, a removable accessory holder makes it easy to organize your cables and peripherals.

AmazonBasics Laptop Computer Backpack

Simple, practical and cheap, the AmazonBasics Laptop Computer Backpack is the best backpack for people who don't care about backpacks, and just need something that works. Priced at around $30, the Computer Backpack offers some compelling features. For example, there is a discrete sleeve for 17-inch laptops and a front zippered pocket for all your knick knacks. Best of all, no one will notice the laptop's subtle Amazon colors.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Brooklyn Commuter

There's nothing wrong with flaunting a designer brand every now and then. But just because this backpack has Kenneth Cole on the side doesn't mean its attributes are skin deep. The Kenneth Cole Reaction Brooklyn Commuter has RFID-blocking technology and its 17-inch laptop slot is TSA friendly. It offers all the compartments you could ask for, including a padded top pocket for sunglasses and a front slot with a mesh zipper pocket. The Brooklyn Commuter comes in three color options: blue, black and gray. No matter which option you choose, you'll be looking fresh carrying this stylish backpack around.

Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack

Designer fashion looks, durable fabric and travel-minded dimensions combine to create the Modoker Laptop Backpack. High quality 600D nylon and well-padded shoulder straps ensure comfort throughout the day whether you're heading out for school, work or travel. An external USB port offers a convenient on-the-go solution for charging your devices. Holding laptops up to 15.6 inches, this bag has six compartments that store daily items from keys to large textbooks. And two additional side pockets add more room for you to carry a combination of accesories such as a water bottle and umbrella.

Osprey Tropos

Osprey is best known for its lightweight outdoor gear, but many of its products make for great school or work bags. The Tropos is a pricey backpack but it has a bunch of clever features that will make life a lot easier. For example, the integrated kickstand keeps your backpack upright when you set it on a flat surface so you don't have to lean it up against something or hold it in place. There is also a separate zippered pocket for up to a 15-inch laptop. As with all Osprey bags, the Tropos is very lightweight and comes in multiple color options.

Solo Duane Laptop/Briefcase Hybrid

The Solo Duane may look like a standard briefcase bag, but its secrets are revealed once you turn it on its side. Magically, the Duane can seemlessly convert into a backpack when your arms are getting tired and flip back into a messenger bag for better maneuverability or when you're in a more formal setting. If you own a 15.6-inch MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 15, you'll be able to clip them into the Duane's padded compartment, while the rest of your technology can be organized in a large front pocket. There is even a pair of quick-access pockets for your phone, keys and wallet.

Case Logic DLBP-114

The $34 Case Logic DLBP-114 looks like something you'd want to rest your head on after a long day at work. Trust us, it makes for a much better backpack than a pillow. The bag has a laptop compartment for your 14-inch Lenovo Yoga X1 Carbon. The quilted front isn't just for looks; it provides extra padding for the valuables you have stored in the front compartment. Though you might be better off storing your precious items in the scratch resistant top pocket. There is also a dedicated side pocket for your keys and other small things. The Case Logic DLBP-114 should stay cool on a hot day thanks to its breathable mesh shoulder straps.

Mancro Backpack

You'd be hard pressed to find a backpack at this price (around $30) with so many features. In fact, there are few backpacks in general with USB charging ports that let you charge your phone while you walk. Along with all the pockets you need to house your tech, the Mancro has a large enough space for a 17-inch laptop. Another great features is the included lock, which guards your zippers so you don't have to worry about someone stealing your stuff.

Fjallraven Kanken

Stylish and undoubtedly en vogue, the Fjallraven Kraken backpack is head-turning laptop bag for those who wants to make a fashion statement. Made by a company best known for its premium outdoor gear, the Kraken isn't a cheap bag, but for $129 you get an icon yet extremely durable design, large compartments and a sleeve big enough for a 17-inch laptop. The Kanken is available in eight color variants for every personality.