Don't spend over $100 on your laptop bag: 3 excellent backpacks for back-to-school

It's back-to-school season, which means it's time to buy a new laptop to power your studies this year—but don't forget to get a high-quality laptop backpack to protect it!

A durable, stylish laptop backpack is a must-have for students of all ages. After all, if you're spending hundreds on one of the best laptops for students, you don't want to risk breaking it by storing it in a low-quality bag.

I know from experience how hard it can be to find a backpack with a good laptop pocket that's also affordable. I went through a handful of backpacks in high school and college to find the perfect one and uncovered a few gems every student should know about, including great picks from top brands like JanSport and The North Face.

These top three back-to-school laptop backpacks look fantastic, feature padded laptop sleeves, and cost under $100. They're also durable and come in dozens of colors, so you can choose one to match your style or school colors perfectly.

If you're shopping for back-to-school tech, remember to visit Laptop Mag's guide to back-to-school deals to maximize your savings on a new laptop, tablet, headphones, and more!

(Image credit: Future/Malte Mueller (Getty))

Top 3 affordable laptop backpacks for back-to-school 2024

JanSport Main Campus backpack: $55 @ Amazon Score a top laptop backpack from an iconic brand for less than $60 with the JanSport Main Campus! Features: JanSport is a favorite backpack brand for students of all ages, but not all JanSport backpacks include a well-padded laptop sleeve. That's why the Main Campus is the best for safely carrying your laptop around campus. It has the durability and stylish design makes JanSport iconic and includes a dedicated, padded laptop pocket that can fit up to a 15-inch laptop. The Main Campus also has two roomy main pockets, two front pockets, and a water bottle pocket. Even better, you get all that for just $55 and have over a dozen colors and patterns to pick from!

The North Face Berkeley backpack: $69 @ Amazon Return to school in style with this durable laptop backpack from The North Face that costs less than $70! Features: The Berkeley laptop backpack from The North Face combines a minimalistic design with old-school outdoorsy details for a stylish and functional bag. I love a laptop backpack I can take on hikes in the woods and on campus alike, and that's precisely what Berkeley offers. It has a dedicated padded laptop pocket, side water bottle pockets, and a main compartment with internal organization pockets, which are great for storing pencils and chargers. The laptop sleeve fits up to 16-inch laptops, making this a great pick for students with larger laptops.

Doughnut Macaroon backpack: $80 @ Amazon One of the best small laptop backpacks costs less than $100 and combines a stylish design with loads of internal organization. Features: The Doughnut Macaroon was one of my favorite backpacks in college. It's a great alternative to Fjallraven Kanken backpacks, which cost more and lack laptop sleeves and internal organization. The Macaroon has a similar design aesthetic but includes a padded laptop sleeve and a plethora of internal pockets. It's a great choice for anyone who wants a smaller backpack that's both stylish and durable. The Macaroon comes in 16L and 18L sizes and has dozens of different color options. The 16L (medium) size fits 14-inch laptops, and the 18L (large) size fits 15-inch laptops.

