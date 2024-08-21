REI Labor Day sale preview: Up to 55% off student backpacks

REI Labor Day sale preview is here with early discounts of up to 55% off laptop backpacks.

If you're back-to-school shopping on a budget, this is an opportunity to find a durable school bag for less. During the sale, you can score solid savings on top-rated backpacks from Patagonia, REI Co-op, Mountain Hardwear, The North Face, and more.

Right now, the Mountain Hardwear Camp 4 Printed 32 Pack is $62.73 ($77 off). This is one of the best laptop backpack deals for college students.

It has a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve and a dedicated sleeve to fit tablets up to 11 inches. With a spacious capacity of up to 32 liters, you'll have ample room for your devices, textbooks, and gym clothes. The pack's main compartment is outfitted with a secure zip pocket, stretch mesh stash pocket and pen slots.

Made of durable 420-denier coated ripstop nylon and featuring a fold-and-hook top closure, this Mountain Hardwear pack is durable and keeps items secure. Meanwhile, the top handle makes it easy to grab-and-go, making it a great haul bag for the busy student lifestyle.

Not a fan of camo print? Browse REI's entire sale and my favorite discounts below.

REI Labor Day sale on laptop backpacks

The North Face Recon Backpack: $109 $65 @ REI

For your back-to-school needs, this blue Recon Pack is 40% off for a limited time. This iconic Recon Laptop Backpack is outfitted with a large mesh storage pocket and daisy-chain attachment points. Its updated FlexVent suspension system has articulated shoulder straps and a rounded back panel for comfort. Features: 30L capacity, 210-denier recycled ripstop nylon, dedicated 15-inch laptop compartment, FlexVent suspension system, two extended mesh water bottle pockets, removable hip belt, padded top handle, external fleece pocket Price check: Amazon from $76

Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack: $169 $117 @ REI

Save $52 on the Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack. This versatile daypack is designed for everyday life and endless outdoor adventures. It's made of durable ripstop fabric, is water-resistant, and has an air mesh back panel to keep you cool. Incorporated into its design are side stretch water bottle pockets and a padded dedicated sleeve to fit laptops and tablets up to 15 inches. Meanwhile, zippered pockets let you keep smaller items close. Price check: Patagonia $169

Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid 28L Backpack: $109 $57 @ REI

Save 47% on the Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack (Blue Bird). It has a pack volume of 28L, 2 + main compartments, and an easy-open cinch top for quick access to your gear. An internal laptop sleeve fits laptops and tablets up to 15 inches and similar gadgets like a tablet or eReader. Made of durable, water-repellent recycled polyester, it withstands the wear and tear of everyday use. Price check: Patagonia $64 (Golden Caramel colorway)

Herschel Little America Backpack: $130 $91 @ REI

Save $40 on the Herschel Little America Backpack. This 25L pack features a roomy interior, a padded, fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve, and an inner media pocket with a headphone port. It also has a small front pocket with a hidden zipper and key clip for stashing items you want to access quickly. The bag's drawstring closure and magnetic buckle keep your items secure. Made from 600D polyester, the Herschel Little America Backpack is built rugged to withstand heavy use.