REI Labor Day sale preview: Up to 55% off student backpacks
Browse the REI Labor Day sale preview for back-to-shool deals on student backpacks
REI Labor Day sale preview is here with early discounts of up to 55% off laptop backpacks.
If you're back-to-school shopping on a budget, this is an opportunity to find a durable school bag for less. During the sale, you can score solid savings on top-rated backpacks from Patagonia, REI Co-op, Mountain Hardwear, The North Face, and more.
Right now, the Mountain Hardwear Camp 4 Printed 32 Pack is $62.73 ($77 off). This is one of the best laptop backpack deals for college students.
It has a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve and a dedicated sleeve to fit tablets up to 11 inches. With a spacious capacity of up to 32 liters, you'll have ample room for your devices, textbooks, and gym clothes. The pack's main compartment is outfitted with a secure zip pocket, stretch mesh stash pocket and pen slots.
Made of durable 420-denier coated ripstop nylon and featuring a fold-and-hook top closure, this Mountain Hardwear pack is durable and keeps items secure. Meanwhile, the top handle makes it easy to grab-and-go, making it a great haul bag for the busy student lifestyle.
Not a fan of camo print? Browse REI's entire sale and my favorite discounts below.
REI Labor Day sale on laptop backpacks
The North Face Recon Backpack: $109 $65 @ REI
For your back-to-school needs, this blue Recon Pack is 40% off for a limited time. This iconic Recon Laptop Backpack is outfitted with a large mesh storage pocket and daisy-chain attachment points. Its updated FlexVent suspension system has articulated shoulder straps and a rounded back panel for comfort.
Features: 30L capacity, 210-denier recycled ripstop nylon, dedicated 15-inch laptop compartment, FlexVent suspension system, two extended mesh water bottle pockets, removable hip belt, padded top handle, external fleece pocket
Price check: Amazon from $76
Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack: $169 $117 @ REI
Save $52 on the Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack. This versatile daypack is designed for everyday life and endless outdoor adventures. It's made of durable ripstop fabric, is water-resistant, and has an air mesh back panel to keep you cool. Incorporated into its design are side stretch water bottle pockets and a padded dedicated sleeve to fit laptops and tablets up to 15 inches. Meanwhile, zippered pockets let you keep smaller items close.
Price check: Patagonia $169
Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid 28L Backpack: $109 $57 @ REI
Save 47% on the Patagonia Fieldsmith Lid Pack (Blue Bird). It has a pack volume of 28L, 2 + main compartments, and an easy-open cinch top for quick access to your gear. An internal laptop sleeve fits laptops and tablets up to 15 inches and similar gadgets like a tablet or eReader. Made of durable, water-repellent recycled polyester, it withstands the wear and tear of everyday use.
Price check: Patagonia $64 (Golden Caramel colorway)
Herschel Little America Backpack: $130 $91 @ REI
Save $40 on the Herschel Little America Backpack. This 25L pack features a roomy interior, a padded, fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve, and an inner media pocket with a headphone port. It also has a small front pocket with a hidden zipper and key clip for stashing items you want to access quickly. The bag's drawstring closure and magnetic buckle keep your items secure. Made from 600D polyester, the Herschel Little America Backpack is built rugged to withstand heavy use.
Osprey Heritage Scarab 30 Backpack: $170 $91 @ REI
Save 46% on the Heritage Scarab 30 Pack for a limited time. It accommodates laptops up to 15 inches and is made to withstand the rigors of daily use. The Osprey Heritage Scarab 30 Pack is a carry-on bag for everyday carry or travel.
Features: 30L capacity, internal padded sleeve for laptops up to15-inches, U-zip main compartment, small external zip pocket with key clip, front panel adjustable web loop and axe loop, recycled high-tenacity nylon construction, water repellent, padded shoulder straps, stowaway padded wing hip-belt, straightJacket compression straps
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.