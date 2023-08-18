Patagonia backpack sale: 5 Best deals from $53

There's a Patagonia backpack sale going on at Backcountry right now. For a limited time, save up to 60% on a Patagonia pack for back to school or your next outdoor adventure.

For a limited time, you can get the Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack for $117 at Backcountry. Typically $169, that's $52 off and the lowest price we could find for this backpack. Made of durable ripstop fabric, it's water-resistant and has an air-mesh back panel for air circulation. Inside the bag you'll find a padded sleeve to fit laptops and tablets up to 15-inches.

This Patagonia Black Hole 32L is suitable for walking around on the campus, everyday life, travel, and outdoor adventures. If you're looking for something smaller, you can get the 25L version for $103 ($46 off) at REI. If you want to spend the least amount on a Patagonia backpack, you can get the Fieldsmith Linked 25L Backpack for $53 ($36 off) directly from Patagonia.

See more of today's best Patagonia backpack sale discounts below.

Today's best Patagonia backpack deals

Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack: $169 $117 @ Backcountry

Save $52 on the Patagonia Black Hole 32L Backpack. This versatile daypack is design for everyday life and endless outdoor adventures. It's made of durable ripstop fabric, water-resistant, and has an air-mesh back panel to keep you cool. Incorporated into its design are side stretch side water bottle pockets and a padded dedicated sleeve to fit laptops and tablets up to 15-inches. Meanwhile, zippered pockets smaller items near. As an alternative, you can get the 25L version for $103 ($46 off) at REI Price check: Patagonia $169

Patagonia Fieldsmith Linked 25L Backpack: $89 $53 @ Patagonia

Save $36 on the Patagonia Fieldsmith Linked Pack. It has a pack volume of 25L, mini haul handles, and an easy-open cinch top for quick access to your gear. An internal laptop sleeve fits laptops and tablets up to 15-inches as well as a hydration reservoir. Made of durable, water- repellent recycled-polyester, it withstands the wear and tear of everyday use. Price check: Backcountry $53

Patagonia Arbor Linked 25L Backpack: $79 $59 @ Backcountry

Save $20 on the Patagonia Arbor Linked Backpack this back to school season. This 25L pack has a quick-cinch top, mini haul loops, and padded adjustable shoulder straps. The bag's sleeve fits laptops and tablets up to 15.6-inches and a hydration reservoir. Meanwhile, a zippered front pocket offers easy smaller access. Made of durable 600D recycled polyester, the Patagonia Arbor Linked Backpack is durable enough for everyday carry. Price check: BondSportsChalet $80

Patagonia Refugio 26L Backpack: $109 $75 @ REI Co-op

Save $34 on the Patagonia Refugio 26L Backpack with mesh side pockets. This tech-friendly bag's removable padded sleeve holds laptops up to 15-inches and has a zippered pocket for pens, cables, flash drives and the like. Secure your gear in the pack's roomy main compartment, and use the front-panel pocket to keep frequently used items in close reach. Like all of Patagonia's backpacks, the Refugio is made from recycled polyester and has a water repellent coating to resist light moisture. Price check: Dick's Sporting Goods $99