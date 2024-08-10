3 best back-to-school backpack deals I recommend

For college students, a laptop backpack protects your tech and other everyday carry gear. The number of gadgets and personal items one has to transport to and from classes, the library, and extracurricular activities varies.

If you plan on buying a new backpack for school, chances are you're considering function, versatility, durability, style, and cost. Whether you can afford to splurge or prefer to go the budget-friendly route, there's no shortage of options.

Next to picking a major, one of the most important decisions you'll ever make in your college life is finding the perfect backpack. With so many brands and styles of packs now on the market, making a choice can be overwhelming,

That's where I come in to help make it less of a daunting task. Here are 3 back-to-school backpack deals I recommend:

3 best back-to-school backpack deals

Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0: $109 $85 @ Walmart

Newegg via Walmart knocks $24 off one of our favorite laptop accessories, the Timbuk2 Spire Laptop Backpack 2.0. We reviewed it and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent ergonomics, water-resistant front and boot, and daisy-chain tactical webbing. We also loved that it fits laptops up to 17-inches and is backed by Timbuk 2's lifetime warranty. It's the Editor's Choice laptop backpack. Features: Fits 15-17-inch laptops/tablets, water-resistant. side water bottle/umbrella pockets, front daisy chain, Napoleon pocket under front flap

Patagonia Refugio 26L Backpack: $109 $75 @ REI

Save $33 on the Patagonia Refugio 26L Backpack with mesh side pockets. I own this backpack and it's my go-to bag for traveling. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, has a roomy main compartment, and a cozy dedicated protective laptop sleeve. This tech-friendly bag's removable padded sleeve holds laptops up to 15 inches and has a zippered pocket for pens, cables, flash drives, and the like. Secure your gear in the pack's roomy main compartment, and use the front-panel pocket to keep frequently used items in close reach. Like all of Patagonia's backpacks, the Refugio is made from recycled polyester and has a water-repellent coating to resist light moisture. Price check: Dick's Sporting Goods $99