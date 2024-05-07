Where to preorder the new iPad Air M2

As announced during Apple's May 7th launch Tuesday, here's where to preorder the new Pad Air M2. If you're already sold and want to be among the first to get your hands on Apple's latest mid-range tablet, you have a few options.

Apple offers the 6th generation Pad Air in two sizes and storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB. "Some Air users would prefer an even larger display...we created a new 13" model of iPad Air as well," an Apple spokesperson said during the announcement.

You may now preorder the iPad Air M2 at Apple.com an Apple store near you starting May 15, which is the iPad Air M2's release date. Pricing for the 11-inch iPad Air M2 starts at $599 whereas the first-ever 13-inch iPad Air costs $799. Apple retailers Amazon and Best Buy are expected to offer the iPad Air M2 within the coming days. Wireless carriers in the U.S. like AT&T and Verizon are also expected to sell the iPad Air 6 with 5G LTE support on their corresponding network.

The new iPad Air 6 replaces the iPad Air 5 and brings a host of enhancements to Apple's mid-range tablet series. Powered by Apple's M2 Chip, the same one found in the 2022 iPad Pro, the iPad Air 6 is a cheaper alternative to the new iPad Pro M4 which starts from $999.

Preorder the iPad Air M2

11" Apple iPad Air 6: from $599 @ Apple

You can now buy the 11-inch iPad Air 6 starting from $599 at Apple.com. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. Made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure the new iPad Air works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. iPad Air 6 preorders ship to arrive by its May 15 release date. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard