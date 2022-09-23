Google Pixel event 2022: Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and more

The next Google Pixel event is near on the horizon and we know that the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch will be announced at the Made by Google event taking place on October 6.



In fact, instead of the usual round-up of leaks and rumors indicating what we can expect at an event, much like Apple's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 before the "Far Out" September event, Google has given us multiple looks and details on its next Android flagship lineup and first-ever smartwatch — stemming back to the Google I/O 2022 event.



Despite the certainty of some announcements at the Google October event, it isn't uncommon for big brands to pull the rug out from under us and deliver a surprise or two. Is there a third, higher-end Pixel 7 in the works? How about that rumored small Pixel that's expected to be in development? At least we know that updates to smart home accessories will be unveiled, like the Nest Hub or Nest Audio speaker.



Whatever the case, here's a rundown of all the announcements we can expect at Google's October event, and a few unlikely announcements we just might see.

Google Pixel 7

We've known the Pixel 7 was inevitable since the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro arrived in 2021, and it was confirmed earlier this year at the Google I/O 2022 event. We also know it's coming at the October event, as the tech giant specifically states it will "officially introduce the latest Google Pixel devices," including the "Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch."

(Image credit: Google)

So, what else do we know about the next Android flagship? While pricing isn't certain, the $599 Pixel 6 is a good indication of where it should start. Google hit the mark for mid-tier smartphones bringing flagship capabilities. What’s more, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that Google has "definitely shown that Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 are a clear value proposition. We'll build on that." Will we see a $100 bump? Only time will tell.



We expect pre-orders to land on October 6, as the Pixel 7 Pro pre-order date has officially been confirmed, so the Pixel 7 will likely follow suit. According to a rumor from Caschys Blog, all three devices will be available to order on October 6, with shipping expected on October 18.



As for its design, it doesn't stray too far from the Pixel 6's unique look, albeit this time with a single-tone color above and below the visor. Speaking of, the visor is getting a slight revamp, with a pill-shaped cutout for the dual cameras in different colors. So far, colors include Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass on the Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 colors were even teased using a new range of Google Original Chips.



According to oft-reliable display analyst Ross Young, the Pixel 7's display will shrink from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches compared to the Pixel 6 — slightly bigger than the 6.1-inch Pixel 6a.

(Image credit: Google)

Then there's the arrival of Google's custom, next-gen Tensor G2 chip. It's expected to deliver enhanced processing power and better power efficiency, and the company specifically states it will "bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition."



As for storage, retailer data spotted by WinFuture (via Roland Quandt on Twitter) indicates both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come in two storage capacities: 128GB and 256GB. That's great news for Pixel fans in Europe, who only had the 128GB option available in the Pixel 6. However, there's no 512GB storage option in sight, so prolific mobile photographers will need a good cloud storage solution.



In the camera department, developer Kuba Wojciechowski dug into Google code and discovered alleged camera specs, stating that both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will use the same 50MP GN1 main sensor and 12MP IMX381 ultrawide sensor on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.



There's still a lot to find out about the Pixel 7, especially when it comes to what kind of software optimizations it will bring. At least we know it will come running Android 13. But we're sure to find out all about it at the Google October event.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a tricky one. So far, it shares a lot of similarities with the Pixel 7, but we at least know it will be bigger in size, have three cameras, and will be officially available to pre-order on October 6 thanks to a "first impressions" video. As previously mentioned, it's expected to ship on October 18.

Its design is apparently "extraordinary" and "sexy," as people in the video point out. Its visor is slightly different from the standard Pixel 7, but with an extra circular cutout for the third camera lens. It also boasts two of the same colors as its smaller sibling (Obsidian and Snow) but swaps Lemongrass for a darker Hazel and a gold visor.



According to Young, the Pixel 7 Pro will keep the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 6 Pro. As for cameras, tipster Wojciechowski states the Pixel 7 pro will use Samsung’s 48MP GM1 telephoto lens instead of Sony's 48MP IMX586 sensor. Whether this will change the performance of the camera isn't certain, but the developer says "the idea could be to have more sensors from the same manufacturer."

(Image credit: Google)

That means we’ll see the same 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer lens, with an f/1.85 aperture and 1.2µm pixel width, and 12MP ultra-wide on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, along with a 4x optical 48MP telephoto lens for the Pro.



Unfortunately, it appears the 7 Pro won't come with a 512GB storage option. The Pixel 6 Pro, at least in the US, offered a 512GB option at $1,099. While many would prefer the cheaper 128GB or 256GB models, for digital hoarders that want extra space for their photos, videos, and other files, it's nice to have the option.



Apart from the cameras, design, and display differences, the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be more for photography enthusiasts, and for those who prefer the Hazel color option. The price tag isn't certain, but the previous model's $899 sticker sounds about right. Oh, and it will also use the next-gen Tensor G2 chip.

Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is the company's first attempt at its own smartwatch, making it one of the more interesting announcements at Google's October event. As Google points out, we know the wearable will be unveiled at the Made by Google event, and recent rumors indicate will be available to pre-order on October 6. However, it's expected to ship on November 4 — nearly a full month after it is announced.

(Image credit: Future)

We also have an idea about the Pixel Watch's price. A retailer source speaking to 9to5Google leaked a convincing price tag and color options for the new Pixel Watch, along with the colors that both the LTE and Wi-Fi models will come in. Earlier this year, the site claimed the LTE model will cost $399 in the US, which is the same as the Wi-Fi-only Apple Watch 8. Now, the equivalent Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model is tipped to come in at $349.99. While it undercuts the Apple Watch Series 8, the more relevant competition is the Galaxy Watch 5, which starts at $279.



Much like the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's color options, there will only be three colors available for the Wi-Fi and LTE model. We can expect the Wi-Fi model to come in a Black case and Obsidian band, a Silver case with a Chalk band, and a Gold case with a Hazel band. As for the LTE model, expect the same Black and Gold options, except with a slightly different Silver case with a Charcoal band. Apparently, the Chalk band will be more of an off-white color, while Charcoal will be dark gray.

(Image credit: Google)

We could see more options once the Pixel Watch is officially unveiled, but for now the wearable will come in Black, Silver, and Gold cases. We suspect the smartwatch's bands or straps will be interchangeable for users to personalize their look, as Google is rumored to be working on a collection of different Pixel Watch bands.



With the "reimagined" Wear OS experience it will come with, the tech giant will be pushing its own Apple-like ecosystem, with the Pixel Watch being able to seamlessly connect to the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel phones. It will also have health and fitness tracking capabilities thanks to Fitbit integration, along with all of the Google apps you depend on like Maps, Assistant, and Wallet.



Google Photos is likely to play a big part in the watch faces available, as 9to5Google discovered a string of code in Google Photos 6.8 that indicates users will be able to apply their own set of photos to customize their watch faces.



One thing is for sure, everything will be revealed at Google's October event, so we won't have to wait much longer.

Small Pixel phone and Pixel Fold?

With Google's Nest smart home portfolio also confirmed to make an appearance at the Made by Google event, will there be any surprises? We've heard rumors of a third, high-end Pixel model in the works, along with a small Pixel that could be pointing to a Pixel 7a, but it's unlikely they will launch at the event. But that doesn't mean we won't get a sneak peek at what's to come in the future.



Google has already announced the Pixel tablet, which is set to arrive in 2023. We could hear a little more about it, seeing as the next iteration of the Pixel tablet is meant to function as a companion to the user's Pixel phone. However, we're sure a majority of the time will be focused on the Pixel 7 lineup and Pixel Watch.

(Image credit: Google)

We've also heard rumors of a small Pixel phone. A post on Weibo from Digital Chat Station describes a small flagship Pixel phone codenamed "neila," which claims to have "a centered single-hole straight screen [and] family-style rear design." Google is no stranger to small form factors, with its Pixel 4 lineup and previous models being some of the smallest phones on the market.



However, 9to5Google points out that the codename "neila" doesn't fit Google's usual codenames, which are usually animal related, like "Cheetah" and "Panther" for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Sure, it could be the Pixel 7a the post is talking about, but that's likely not to come until 2023.



Then there's the high-end Pixel model. 9to5Google spotted code related to an unknown Pixel device. Labeled as G10, it will apparently have a completely different display than the upcoming Pixel 7 (P10) and Pixel 7 Pro (C10). Reportedly, it's expected to run a Tensor chip, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1440 x 3120 resolution, and physical size — all similar to the Pixel 6 Pro. All signs are pointing to a higher-end Pixel phone, but there are few details about this mystery Google device. But this may be the surprise Google is hiding up its sleeve.

(Image credit: Waqar Khan)

Of course, we have the long-rumored Google Pixel Fold. With this being Google’s first Pixel phone with an entirely different form factor, it’s difficult to pinpoint when the Pixel Fold will be revealed. A report from The Elec suggested the Fold would arrive by the end of 2021 or early 2022. That didn't happen, and Google I/O 2022 has already shown off what we can expect until early 2023.



Young stated that it may arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022, despite Google itself showcasing details of devices set to arrive at the end of 2022 and in early 2023. However, this has apparently been pushed back to spring 2023, as Google may want to use a next-gen Tensor chip in it.

Outlook

Google is pretty open about what it will announce at its Made by Google event on October 6, with the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch in the spotlight. There will also be additions to the Nest smart home portfolio.



Will any secret products be unveiled? It's unlikely, as there is no sign of Google announcing a high-end Pixel 7, small Pixel phone, or Pixel Fold. That said, the company could drop a sneak peek at what else is to come in the future, meaning we could also get a better look at the upcoming Pixel tablet.



We'll be covering all the big announcements at Google's October event live, so stay tuned for further updates.