Prime Day is live and happening right now, delivering a bunch of exclusive deals to Prime members across the next few days. This sale will run from October 13 to 14, so we're curating the best Prime Day VR headset deals.

VR headsets cost as much as consoles nowadays, but with some price cuts, they might actually be affordable. Speaking of VR Headsets, the Oculus Quest 2 is available starting today. It's not on sale, unfortunately, but that's to be expected since it just launched.

Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime membership trial as an incentive to start shopping. You can cancel before your trial ends to avoid being charged the $119 yearly membership for Prime, but $119 isn't too bad since you get Amazon Prime Video bundled with it. College students can also sign up for a Prime Student membership to shop for Prime Day deals. Prime Student costs $59 per year (50% less than a traditional membership) and offers many of the same perks.

Prime Day 2020 officially kicked off Tuesday and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best tech gear. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day page for this year’s exclusive deals.

Prime Day VR headset deals right now

Best Prime day VR headset deals

Oculus Quest 2: launched today for $299 @ Amazon

While the Oculus Quest 2 isn't on sale, it just launched today and it is arguably the best VR headset you can get for the price. You won't find a deal better than this. The latest version of the standalone VR headset refines or expands the things we loved about the original.View Deal