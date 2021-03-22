Amazon Spring Sale: the best deals on laptops, iPads, iPhones, earbuds, monitors and more

Spring is here! The sun is shining, temperatures are beginning to rise, and the amount of comments an average British person makes about missing their local beer garden has doubled (talking from personal experience).

And for us here in the UK, that means a bumper Amazon Spring Sale — packed with so many bobby dazzlers that will make your Mum’s Avon catalogue blush.

So, rather than get lost in the sea of offers, we’ve dived in and found the best price cuts across laptops, tablets, accessories, games and more.

Shop the Amazon Spring Sale

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals

Amazon Echo Buds: was £119.99 now £59.99 @ Amazon

Alexa-armed true wireless earbuds with carefully tuned sound quality courtesy of the Knowles dual-balanced armature drivers and Bose active noise reduction technology. At half price, these are an absolute steal for those looking for a pair of buds.View Deal

Xiaomi M11 5G: was £799 now £649 @ Amazon

So this was a surprise. Normally, you get discounts on gadgets that have been around for a while. But with this, you’re saving £150 on a phone that’s not even out yet! You can see other carriers offering this phone for pre-order at £799, but Amazon has undercut them all in probably the biggest Spring Sale shocker.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: was £699 now £579 @ Amazon

The “FE” may stand for “Fan Edition,” but you don’t need to be a hardcore Samsung fan to appreciate how good this phone is. The 6.5-inch FHD+ display up front is beautiful, the triple camera array and 32MP selfie lens produce brilliant results and the huge battery lasts all day long. Plus, the vibrant colour options and £120 discount make this even better.View Deal

Huawei Matebook X: was £898.99 now £799.99 @ Amazon

Ever looked at a MacBook Air and thought “it would be great to see that, but as a Windows laptop”? Well, lucky you, Huawei had the same idea. Not only that, but alongside the Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, GeForce MX250 graphics and 512GB SSD, the gorgeously vivid screen is touch-enabled too.View Deal

Apple iPhone SE (256GB): was £569 now £525 @ Amazon

Apple’s budget option for those keen to get into iOS is basically a parts bin raid crammed into an iPhone 8 shell with some impressive performance results! The 12MP camera around back is capable of smart HDR and 4K video, the A13 Bionic Chip is a screamer, and this is IP67 water and dust resistant.View Deal

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD: started from £112.79, now from £81.99 @ Amazon

Preparing to work on the go again after lockdown? You need some secure portable memory, which Samsung nails with the T7 Touch. With the 500GB, 1TB and 2TB models discounted, and the fingerprint reader on top, this is a great way to keep plenty of info locked up.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix XG438Q 43-inch 4K gaming monitor: was £1,079 now £899 @ Amazon

Attention pro gamers! Looking for a massive panel with a high resolution and buttery smooth refresh rate? Asus’ ROG Strix EG438Q nails it with a 43-inch, 4K panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR. Plus, HDR and a price under a grand make this a real bargain!View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was £2,999.99 now £2,199.78 @ Amazon

This fully loaded spec of the Razer Blade 15 is now £800 off, which is massive for what you get! Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 300Hz refresh rate, and under the hood, you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD.View Deal