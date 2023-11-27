Cyber Monday Deals LIVE: Lenovo Tab M9 at $99, Dell XPS 13 for $599, and more!

Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday is here with a sensational sequel of savings! Don't delay, many of the incredible deals we've highlighted on this page expire tonight. So if you want to make every dollar count, be sure to grab 2023's mightiest discounts on top tier tech while you still can!

The team at Laptop Mag have been hard at work scouring the four corners of the internet through retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for the best deals from brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft!

The results? Not only did we find some of the best deals of the year on laptops and gaming devices, we found incredible savings across the board on some of our most highly-rated tech, including tablets, smartwatches, phones, monitors, TVs, games consoles, and more!

Combined, our staff has decades of Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping experience. We know how to spot a good deal when we see one. As our Deals Editor Hilda Scott would say "Friends don't let friends pay full price for anything," and this Cyber Monday we're hoping to be your window shopping wingman to ensure you can fill your shopping cart without emptying your bank account in the process!

We have a roundup of today's best Cyber Monday deals for you to peruse below already, but if you want the absolute latest deals we've come across then you can catch our LIVE deals updates at the bottom of the page (you can skip there by using the "Go to live deals ⤵" link at the end of each section too). Be sure to bookmark this page and check back often, as we'll be swapping deals in and out where possible and the live deals section will be updated right through Cyber Monday!

With all that said, let's check out the best deals of Cyber Monday 2023 so far!

Cyber Monday deals 2023: Deals bot!

There are a ton of deals on this page, all of them well worth a glance. However, if you're in a hurry, or you just want a faster way of browsing our selection of deal highlights, why not try out our AI deal bot?

The deal bot, is a fantastic way of quickly searching through not just the deals we've highlighted on this page, but also the hundreds of deals we've highlighted elsewhere on Laptop Mag over the Thanksgiving period.

Looking for a new gaming laptop? Just type 'Gaming laptop' into the deal bot and let it do the leg work for you! Before you know it you'll be met with some of the best deals online for your chosen item and able to snag it before Cyber Monday draws to a close with a few simple clicks. Technology, isn't it amazing.

Go ahead, give our deal bot a try!

Cyber Monday deals 2023: Editor's choice

Cyber Monday deals 2023: Laptops

Cyber Monday deals 2023: Gaming laptops

Gigabyte G5 15: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on this Gigabyte G5. This is a super affordable gaming laptop option with a powerful GPU that will keep you at the top of your game for years to come. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz) display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.