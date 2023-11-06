Best headphone deals 2023

The best headphone deals right now offer early Black Friday savings on top-rated audio wearables. Retailers are rolling out excellent discounts on over-ear and on-ear style noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds. If you're on the hunt for some new headphones, there are tons of deals to fit your use case and budget. We're seeing the best markdowns of the year on popular headphones by Apple, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Samsung, Sony and others.

So if you don't want to spend a small fortune on headphones or earbuds, we've got you covered. Shop headphone deals by budget below and visit our Black Friday headphone deals hub for the best holiday savings.

Best headphone deals right now

Headphones under $50

Sony WI-C100: $29 $19 @ Walmart

Save $10 on Sony WI-C100 wireless headphones. This affordable Beats Flex alternative features an in-ear, around-the-neck design and up to 25 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20: $59 $44 @ Amazon

Save $15 on Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones. They offer a plethora of features including custom 40mm drivers, Anker's proprietary BassUp technology and up to 40 hours of battery life. In terms of comfort, the headphones' earcups are using memory foam for a pillow-soft fit.

All-new Echo Buds 2023: $49 @ Amazon

The all-new Echo Buds feature 12mm drivers for crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Meanwhile dual microphones and voice detection allow for crystal clear two-way calls. On-ear tap controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls and quickly mute your mic. Lightweight and sweat resistant, the All-new Echo Buds work with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

Beats Flex Earbuds: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Beats Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.

JBL Tune 130NC Earbuds: $99 $49 @ Best Buy

JBL Tune 130NC Earbuds deliver up to 40 hours of exceptional JBL Pure Bass Sound and feature active noise-cancelling for interruption-free playback. Meanwhile, 4 mics cancel out ambient noises for crystal clear phone calls.

Headphones under $100

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $69 @ Walmart

Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart starting Nov. 8. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series is one of the best wireless earbuds under $100. They feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, and beamforming mics for clear calls.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

JBL Live 660NC Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday deal —Save $100 on JBL Live 660NC Headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

Headphones under $150

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: $119 @ Amazon

Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case).

Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds: $199 $149 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They improve upon the original LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC. They're among the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use.

Headphones under $200

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 @ Best Buy

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are among the best headphones under $200. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts. .

Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the sporty, high-performance Beats Fit Pro — its biggest markdown yet. These buds come with all the AirPods Pro’s biggest features, including ANC, spatial audio, “Hey Siri” voice activation, Find My app support, and much more. It is an unbeatable value, no matter the mobile platform (iOS/Android).

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 @ Amazon

Beats Studio Buds Plus deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. Cheaper alternative: Beats Studio Buds for $99

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $175 @ Amazon

Save $54 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. They're 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds 2 and feature IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, ANC and Ambient mode. Price check: Best Buy $189

Headphones under $300

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $279 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Price check: Amazon $279

Sennheiser Momentum 4: $379 $290 @Amazon

Save $89 on Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones and tune out the noise. These over-ear headphones feature 42mm dynamic drivers to deliver superb sound. The brand's latest adaptive noise cancellation technology lets you quiet the chaos. With transparency mode, all you have to do is touch your ear to hear what's going on around you. Fine tune your audio playback with built-in EQ, presets, and sound modes. Check price: Best Buy $299

Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds: $ 298 @ Amazon

Purchase the new Sony WF-1000XM5 noise cancelling earbuds for $298 at Amazon. In our previous-gen Sony WF-1000XM4 review, we gave them a rare 5 out of 5-star rating for excellent sound and call quality. We were also impressed by their lightweight, comfortable fit, powerful active noise-cancellation and tons of useful features.

Headphones under $500

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $325 @ Walmart

Save $75 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening. Price check: Amazon $398

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Headphones under $700