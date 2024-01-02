Best laptop deals in January 2024

The best laptop deals leading up to CES 2024 off new year savings on today's top-rated notebook PCs. As we anticipate the imminent arrival of the next generation of laptops launching in 2024, prices on existing configurations are plummeting. As a direct result, we're seeing considerable discounts on laptops at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Now is a great time to snag the best price laptop deals on our favorite laptops like the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Dell XPS 15, and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just to name a few. Beyond the majors, smaller retailers like B&H and Newegg are also purging their inventory. There are also plenty of manufacturer discounts on laptops to be had at Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

Whether you want a cheap laptop for basic use, the best laptop for college, or a business notebook for work, we'll help you find the best bang for your wallet. From sub-$500 laptops to monster workstations, see the best laptop deals right now.

Best laptop deals right now

Best Laptop deals under $500

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $919 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $420 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. Featuring powerful processing power and speakers tuned by audio experts Bang & Olufsen, it delivers impressive performance for productivity and play. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Int4el Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Ideapad 1: $799 $429 @ Best Buy

One of today's best laptop deals at Best Buy takes $370 off the ultrathin and light Lenovo Ideapad 1. Powered by AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 CPU coupled with 16GB RAM, it delivers speedy performance for productivity applications and gaming. Features: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5700 8-core, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, Dolby Audio speakers, Windows 11 Home

Acer Aspire 3: $599 $379 @ Best Buy

Save $220 on the Acer Aspire 3 with this laptop deal at Best Buy. It's a budget-friendly choice you're looking for a reliable day-to-day personal computer. It's suitable for creating documents, managing emails, streaming videos and cloud gaming. Features: 15.6 (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

HP Laptop 17: $799 $429 @ HP

Save $370 on the HP Laptop 17. It's one of the best laptops to buy if you're looking for a big screen personal computer for school or work. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Acer Aspire Vero Green: $699 $499 @ Acer

Save $200 on the Acer Aspire Vero Green laptop. The Acer Aspire Vero green PC is one of the best eco-friendly laptops around. It's made from 30% post recycled plastic and is paint free. Features: 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB, RAM Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU, 512 GBSSD, 1440p QHD webcam, Windows 11 Home. Price check: Amazon $699

Best Laptop deals under $1,000

Dell XPS 13 (9315): $799 $599 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13. It's one of the best laptops to buy if you want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. This Dell XPS 13 configuration is suitable for day-to-day use, light video editing and casual gaming. Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Aspire 5: $699 $599 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $100 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58M-54LG). When you're on the hunt for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Now $250 off, the M1 MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

LG gram 16: $1,599 $999 @ B&H

Save $600 on the LG gram 16 (16Z90R). If you're looking for a super-lightweight powerhouse laptop, you can't go wrong with the gram 16. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 350-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro Price check: Amazon $1,049

Best Laptop deals under $1,500

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2 (256GB): $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: $1,399 $1,299 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Asus Zenbook S13 is at its best price yet. In our Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED review, we gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars. Our reviewer said it's one the best looking ultrabooks out there. Beyond Its stylish, ridiculously thin, ultra light design, we loved its gorgeous display and ample array of ports.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED RTX 4060: $1,699 $1,399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED with RTX 4060 GPU. We love the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 OLED so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Its strong performance, sturdy, utilitarian chassis and impressive value for the price makes it a winner. Features: 16-inch 32.K (3200 x 2000) 500-nit 120Hz OLED Display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Newegg $1,399

Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 8: $1,769 $1,399 @ Lenovo

Save $370 on the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 8. This machine packs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-not display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and speedy 512GB SSD.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,549 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

Laptop deals under $2,000

Dell XPS 17 RTX 4060: $2,399 $1,799 @ Dell

Save $600 on the Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4060 GPU. It's one of the best laptops for college students, business pros, and creators who want a workhorse PC. Features: 17-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

14" Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,949 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the MacBook Pro M3 Pro at Amazon. This latest release delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Apple 16" MacBook Pro M1 Pro: $2,599 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $800 on the 1TB MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Price check: Amazon $2,699

Laptop deals under $2,500

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M1 Max: $4,099 $2,499 @ B&H

Save $1,600 on the 2TB MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Max chip. It features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.