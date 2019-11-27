Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals in 2019

With Black Friday deals upon us, now is the best time of the year to buy a new gaming laptop. We've already found steep discounts on some of the best gaming rigs, from manufacturers like MSI, Alienware, Razer and Asus.

We've been tracking Black Friday deals from Amazon, Dell, Best Buy, Microsoft and Walmart and have compiled a list of the best sales on top machines. So far, highlights include massive savings on the Alienware m15 ($350 off), Alienware Area-51m ($400 off) and the Asus ROG Strix Scar II ($600 off).

As a guide, the best gaming laptops are equipped with Intel Core i7 or Core i9 processors and RTX-series graphics. If you want the sharpest image quality, consider a 4K display. Otherwise, a 1080p panel with a high refresh rate (120Hz, ideally) will do just fine (and save you battery life). If you like glowing colors, then make sure you buy a laptop with an RGB-backlit keyboard.

Here is a look at the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals available now.

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 2070): was 2,399 now $2,199

If you want a premium laptop on top of a powerful gaming rig, then the Blade 15 is the laptop to buy. In our Razer Blade 15 review, we praised the laptop for its strong performance and long battery life.



HP Omen 15 (GTX 1650): was $999 now $699

If you want to save some money and don't need to play at Ultra graphics levels, then the Omen 15t is an excellent choice. In our 2018 Omen 15 review, we gave last year's model a 4-star rating.

Alienware Area-51m: was $3,099 now $2,699 @ Dell

There are a number of configurations on sale for the Area-51m, but the stand out one is the $2,699 model, which comes with a desktop-level Core i7 CPU and an RTX 2070 GPU. It also comes with a smooth 17.3-inch, 1080p, 144Hz panel.View Deal

Dell G3 15: was $1,149, now $849 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 is one of our favorite cheap gaming laptops. $699 is a great price, especially since it comes with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU, which is relatively strong. On top of that, the G3 15 offers solid battery life and great gaming software.View Deal

Alienware m15 (Core i7, GTX 1060): was $1,429 now $1,079

The Alienware m15 has a surprisingly portable chassis yet it packs stellar performance. You'll enjoy gaming on the m15's beautiful display while typing on its super comfortable keyboard. Oh, and it offers 6-plus hours of battery life.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15: was $2,599, now $1,899

In our Gigabyte Aero 15 review, we gave the laptop credit for its stellar performance and long battery life. This model comes with a Core i9-8950HK, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which are great specs for the price. You can also find this deal at Best Buy.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar II: was $2,099, now $1,499

In our Asus ROG Strix Scar II review, we loved the SCAR II's mesmerizing design, colorful 144Hz display and punchy keyboard. This model comes with a Core i7-8750H CPU, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth: was $2,299, now $1,799

In our MSI GS75 Stealth review, we complimented its slim, sexy design, viciously vivid display and great audio. This model comes with an Core i7-9750H CPU, an RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Acer Predator Triton 700: was $2,999, now $999

The Predator Triton 700 comes with an Core i7-7700HQ CPU, GTX 1080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For $2,000 off, the Triton 700 is an insane deal and you'd be insane to pass it up. This deal goes live sometime on Wed. Nov. 27.View Deal