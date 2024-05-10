Best Buy is having a big sale this Mother's Day weekend, here are 21 deals I recommend

Best Buy's is having a big Mother's Day weekend sale and it's packed with impressive sitewide savings. Ahead of Memorial Day, you can score huge discounts on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and more. This is great opportunity to pick up a last-minute Mother's Day gift or something for the grad you know.

For a limited time, save big on Apple products like the excellent MacBook Air M3 which is now $999 ($100 off). My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 which drops it to $949 — its lowest price ever. This undercuts Amazon's current price by $50 and is one of the MacBook deals I've seen this year.

Looking for a price break on the 2024 iPad Pro? Right now, you can preorder the iPad Pro M4 preorders starting from $949 with My Best Buy Plus. Since an annual My Best Buy Plus membership costs $50, it may be worth getting if you were planning to preorder the iPad Pro at its regular price anyway.

Gamers on a budget can save up to $900 on select gaming laptops and accessories. Prices start from $699 for the MSI Brave 15 — a solid deal if you're looking for a gaming laptop under $700. And that's just a few of the fantastic deals available at Best Buy this week. See more of my recommended discounts below.

Best Buy Mother's Day weekend sale

Laptops

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $999

or $949 with membership

At $100 off, the latest MacBook Air M3 is at a stellar price for a limited time. My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 which drops it to its best price yet. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Amazon $999 | B&H $999

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: $799 $479 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $330 off the AMD Ryzen 7-powered Lenovo IdeaPad 1 touch screen laptop. This configuration is Ideal for day-to-day multitasking, web browsing, and streaming content. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple 15"MacBook Air M2 (1TB): $1,899 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

Tablets

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $949 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus members can preorder the new iPad Pro M4 starting from $999 and save $50. Plus save up to $600 when you trade in a similar device. My Best Buy Plus members get an 10% more trade-in value. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Preorders ship to arrive by May 15, the iPad Pro M4's release date. Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Apple iPad 10: was $449 now $349

Apple permanently dropped the price of the iPad 10 by $100 and the Best Buy reflects the discount. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus was $219 now $169

Lowest price! Now $50 off, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is at its best price yet! If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. : Although we didn't test this model, in our Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive 13-hour+ battery life. Best Buy customers rate it 4.8 out of 5 stars. Proud owners like its sleek design, performance, and productivity prowess with Samsung Dex mode, Features: 11-inch WUXGA ‎(1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Dex support, Android 13, 7,040mAh battery

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard: was $1,539 now $1,099

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51) Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot

Phones

Motorola Edge Plus: was $799 now $599

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

OnePlus Open (Unlocked): was 1,699 now $1,499

Save $200 on the OnePlus Open Android phone. In our OnePlus Open review, it earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its fantastic performance, vivid 120Hz display, and 11+ hour battery. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: was 249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $349 $269 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $80 off the Galaxy Watch 6. It features advanced sleep coaching, ECG, personalized heart rate zones, BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis), skin temperature, cycle tracking, and blood oxygen. It's also IP68 water-resistant and built to military-grade specs. Features: GPS support, 40mm screen 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: was $479 now $399

Save $80 on the stainless steel LTE model Galaxy Watch 6. In our hands-on review, we claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. Features: LTE support, 47mm screen, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, fitness tracking, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $189 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, the best noise cancelling earbuds. Period. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled active noise cancelling performance. Own them now for their best price yet! Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: was $249 now $179

Save $70 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Gaming

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $549

This weekend's Best Buy sale takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. Featuring dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync, it gives you the competitive edge you need. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Monitor: $was $1,299 now $799

Best Buy takes a whopping $500 off the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

EA Sports FC 24: was 59 now $24

Lowest price! Save $45 on EA Sports FC 24. This latest release from the popular sports game franchise among soccer fans marks a new era for The World’s Game. It features more than 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and 30+ leagues.

TVs

55" Samsung OLED S90D (2024): was $1,999 now $1,899

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2024 55" Class OLED S90D 4K TV. This premium TV features so whatever you're watching jumps out of the screen, Expect nothing short of detailed images, strong contrast, and clear motion. Features: 55-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

65" Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV (2023): was $2,599 now $1,599

Lowest price! Save $1,000 on the 65-inch Samsung S90C OLED 4K TV. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for stunning picture quality and excellent gaming-specific features. Features: 65-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 120Hz OLED display, Neural Quantum Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, Quantum HDR, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Atmos with Object Sound Lite, built-in Samsung Gaming Hub, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

65" TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV (2023): was $799 now $699

Save $100 on the 65-inch model TCL Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV. Featuring a 120Hz display, this is one the best value QLED TVs under $700. I bought this TV on Cyber Monday and it has seriously upgraded my viewing experience. Colors are vibrant, blacks are black, and don't appear washed out. The gameplay is smooth and my favorite feature is how it automatically switches to the game mode when you turn on your console. No more fumbling to find which Input you need. Features: 4K resolution 120Hz QLED panel, AIPQ Engine Gen 3, DTS Virtual:X 3D sound, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now 999

Save $200 on the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS.