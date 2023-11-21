Black Friday Samsung deals 2023: Early sales on Galaxy Book, tablets, phones, TVs and more

Samsung Black Friday deals are now live — just days before Black Friday, Nov. 24. There's no time like the present to snag the best end-of-year discounts on Samsung's vast ecosystem. We're talking about massive savings on Samsung's best laptops, tablets, smartphones and more.

We're excited to share that the 4.5 out of 5-star rated Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is on sale for $1,299. That's a staggering discount of $600 and the lowest price we've seen on this 2-in-1 laptop. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

In our Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 review, we loved its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, pleasant typing experience and roomy touchpad. We also found its webcam and speakers quite impressive — it's the Editor's Choice convertible laptop.

So if you want to beat the Black Friday rush, shop and save with early Black Friday deals at Samsung.com. Be sure to visit our Black Friday deals hub and Black Friday deals Live blog for more holiday savings.

Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $749 @ Samsung

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for its best price yet. For just under $750, you're getting a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB of SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,449 $1,049 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This machine packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For file storage, it's outfitted with a 1TB SSD, expandable via microSD. You also get AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 1080p webcam, and fingerprint reader for secure logins.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,349 $1,049 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $1,799 @ Samsung

This epic Samsung Black Friday deal takes $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with no-trade-in. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $1799

Galaxy Tab

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $199 @ Samsung

Save $130 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. If you're on a smaller budget, prices start at $149 for the base Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — expandable via microSD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus: from $1119 $999 @ Samsung

Get a free memory upgrade when buy the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus from Samsung. This tablet has a 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Over the entry level model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is powered by a bigger 10,090mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra : $1,319 $1,199 @ Samsung

Get a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy Tab S9 which saves you $120. It has an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 512GB of storage, and 8,400mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $499 @ Samsung

Save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S8. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $699 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with trade-in at Samsung. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Galaxy Phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,919 $1,799 @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Get a free storage upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a PC in your pocket. It's the ultimate portable device for productivity, entertainment, health and wellbeing. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5, you get a powerful connectivity experience as it works seamlessly with the Samsung ecosystem and other devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 up to $600 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Galaxy Z Flip via Samsung's trade-in offer and get a free storage upgrade. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style. It's the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality

Samsung Galaxy S23 (Unlocked): $799 up to $600 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $600 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 with eligible device trade-in. The base model GS3 packs a 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics, and 128GB of storage. Powering the device is a 3,900mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Unlocked: $1,379 up to $800 off @ Samsung w/ trade-in

Save up to $800 on the 512GB model Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with eligible trade-in. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an embedded S Pen, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 512GB of storage. Its rear camera includes: 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele 3X optical zoom with 10MP tele 10X optical zoom and 100X space zoom.

Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: $99 $69 @ Samsung

Save $30 on the new Galaxy Buds FE in this Samsung Black Friday deal. Samsung design engineers gave the earbuds a wingtip design for a more secure fit. As we've grown accustomed to with today's earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE feature active noise cancellation pair easily with your devices. Speaking of which, thanks to Auto Switch, it connects seamless to whatever phone or tablet you're using.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $159 @ Samsung

Save $70 on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — the first Samsung earbuds to feature 24-bit audio. They're 15% smaller than the Galaxy Buds 2 and feature IPX7 water-and-sweat resistance, ANC and Ambient mode.

Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $229 @ Samsung

Samsung takes $70 off the Galaxy Watch 6 for Black Friday. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case in your choice of gold, graphite, black or silver. Choose from a variety of Galaxy Watch 6 band options including sport, extreme sport, hybrid leather, and fabric. IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specs, Samsung's 6th generation wearable houses a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition: $499 $409 @ Samsung

Save $90 on the 45mm titanium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition. It features golf tracking and coaching to help refine your skills and become a better golfer. It's the perfect golf aid to buy if you want to upgrade your game. This deal includes a free Smart Caddie app lifetime membership (valued at $100).

Samsung Monitors

27" Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: $1,599 $1,299 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV show via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" Monitor: $379 $279 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50G 34" Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. Grab it today for an all-time low price.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A: $279 $179 @ Samsung

The Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Monitor: $1,799 $1,199 @ Samsung

Save $600 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: $2,199 $1.299 @ Samsung

Save $900 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for a viewing experience like no other on a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel with 1000R curvature. This monitor fully wraps around your view so you can conquer productivity and get overwhelmed when you have tons of tabs open for your big research paper. After school, lose yourself in whatever world you decide to play with a 240hz refresh rate and lightning fast 1ms response time.

Samsung TVs

32" Samsung M80C 4K Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV and SlimFit Camera: $699 $399 @ Samsung

Samsung takes $300 off the Samsung M80C Smart Monitor with streaming TV and SlimFit Camera. The monitor's built-in smart hub and speakers let you stream TV shows and movies via Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max and more. The M8 features a 4K (3840 x 2160) 400-nit 60Hz display, 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support.

32" Samsung Q60C QLED TV (2023): $499 $399 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 2023 32-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: up to $1.000 off @ Samsung

Samsung Black Friday deals knock up to $1,000 off Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TVs. Prices start at $542 and range from 32" to 85". When you're not watching, this stunning display's Art Mode transforms into a beautiful work of art and conversation piece. Artfully designed to sit flush against the wall and look like framed painting or photo, The Frame accents any décor.

Samsung QN900C 65" Neo QLED 8K TV (2023): $4,999 $3,299 @ Samsung

Save up to $2,500 on Samsung QN900C QLED 8K TVs. Experience your favorite movies, show and game like never before. The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED delivers edge-to-edge 8K picture that defies limits. And you won't just hear the action, you'll feel it with the television's built-in Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound Pro. Dramatic 3D audio fills the room whereas AI Sound tracks on screen action with precision accuracy.

43" Samsung The Sero 43-inch Rotating QLED TV: $1,499 $1,199 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Samsung Sero QLED Rotating 4K TV. It can be viewed in vertical or landscape mode and is great for anyone who wants to maximize space. It arrives pre-loaded with AppleTV and today's popular streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube and more. It supports AirPlay 2 so you can conveniently cast videos, photos, music and more from your iPhone to the TV.

Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar: $199 $139 @ Samsung

Save $60 on the Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar. The soundbar's Bass Boost option lets you enable booming bass with just the tap of a button. Meanwhile Game Mode and Adaptive Sound Lite optimize your audio for gaming, movies and TV shows.