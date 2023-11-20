Best HP Black Friday deals 2023: Save up to 84% sitewide

HP Black Friday deals are already here, saving you up to 84% on HP laptops, monitors, gaming gear, and more in the HP Pre-Black Friday Sale. Whether you're upgrading your home office or gaming den, HP has a variety of tip-top laptops on sale right now, including the Envy 17, Pavilion Laptop 15t, and Omen Gaming Laptop 16t, just to name a few doorbusters.

You'll also find some serious gaming laptops like the HP Victus in the mix; the company is slashing prices on business laptops, monitors, printers, and other accessories for the holiday season. Read on for our top picks!

Black Friday 2023 is nearly here and we're tracking the best deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2023 deals hub often for the best holiday discounts.

Best HP Black Friday deals 2023

HP Envy Laptop 17t: $1,299 $799 @ HP

HP takes $500 off the Envy Laptop 17. If you're looking for a premium workstation that can double as a top-tier gaming rig, look no further. It's the perfect balance of power and portability. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-13700H or i7-1355U CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe or GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, a 512GB SSD, 5MP webcam.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 14t: $1,399 $899 @ HP

HP takes $500 off the Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 14t. This laptop's versatile 360-degree hinge lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes. The best-in-class webcam is a nice bonus. Features: 13.5-inch WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280) display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 5MP IR webcam.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $909 $429 @ HP

Save $480 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15z for Black Friday. This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook packs plenty of punch for a 15-inch machine, featuring a flicker-free screen for hours of B&O-powered entertainment. It's just the right size for work or play. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, 720p HD webcam.

HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t: $1,599 $999 @ HP

Save a whopping $600 on the HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t, which brings desktop-level power to a mobile gaming package. The 13th Gen Core i7-13700HX CPU and GeForce RTX 4060 GPU are both regulated by enhanced internal cooling. Features: 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD webcam.



HP Chromebook 15: $399 $249 @ HP

Save $150 on the HP Chromebook 15a-na0047nr, which gives you all the basics in a perfectly portable package. Expect all-day battery life from this little bad boy. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB storage, 720p HD webcam.