Dell Black Friday deals 2023 — best early sales

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24 and just like every other retailer, early Dell Black Friday deals are up for grabs. It's an opportune time to snag early discounts on top-rated Dell laptops, gaming PCs, business notebooks, monitors and more.

Right now, you can save up to $620 on select Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS series laptops and up to $600 on select Alienware and Dell gaming machines. Dell's best business notebooks and workstations are up to 55% off this week.

So if you're due for a new laptop or monitor or early holiday shopping, don't miss Dell's early Black Friday deals. Many of Dell's deals are limited in quantity and selling fast, so don't hesitate too long. Here are my recommended Dell deals including laptops we’ve tested and rated.

Dell Black Friday deals 2023 — early sales

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $999 $899 @ Dell

Save $100 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators and anyone else who wants a flexible device. This machine has a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1: $999 $699 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-laptop. One of the best laptops for students, it's great for multitasking and offers long battery life. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 250-nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 1TB SSD.

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,599 @ Dell

Save $400 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. It features a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Alienware m16 RTX 4070: $2,099 $1,499 @ Dell

Save $400 on the Alienware m16. For graphics handling it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB of dedicated memory. Rounding out its specs are an 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Dell Latitude 3420: $1,396 $699 @ Dell

Save $696 on the Dell Latitude 3420 business laptop. Dell ExpressConnect sends and receives data and video simultaneously to optimize your networking. This translates to faster data and video downloads and processing. The laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-11605G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD.

Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1: $2,303 $1,039 @ Dell

Save $1,264 on the Dell Latitude 7430 2-in-1. This business laptop packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U vPro Enterprise 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera with human presence detection and privacy shutter.

Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook: $1,534 $769 @ Dell

Save 50% on the Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook, powered by Google's fast and secure ChromeOS. This laptop features a 14-inch (1920x1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. For video conferencing, it's equipped with a 1080p camera RGB camera and dual-array microphones.

Dell 24" FHD Monitor: $149 $99 @ Dell

Save $50 on the Dell SE2422H 24-inch monitor. It has a 23.8-inch (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution VA panel, 5ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, an HDMI port and a VGA port. With an glare-free panel and Dell's TÜV-certified ComfortView feature, this monitor helps reduce eye discomfort and fatigue.

Dell 27" QHD Monitor: $259 $179 @ Dell

Save $80 on the Dell S2721DS 27-inch monitor. Images come to life 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display for truly immersive viewing. It features an ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace. S2721HN

Dell 27" 1080p Gaming Monitor: $259 $129 @ Dell

Save $130 on the Dell G2723HN 27-inch monitor. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz panel for color rich, sharp viewing and smooth gameplay. The monitor's ultrathin bezel design that complements any workspace.

Dell 32" QHD Curved Monitor: $349 $299 @ Dell

Save $50 on the Dell S3722DGM Curved Gaming Monitor. This 31.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz panel has an 1800R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, and 2ms response time. With AMD FreeSync Premium on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth gameplay and video playback.

Alienware 38" Curved Monitor: $999 $899 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support.

Dell USB DVD Drive: $49 $36 @ Dell

Save $13 on this Dell USB DVD Drive (model DW316). Most laptops nowadays no longer have a built-in drive. Local and cloud data storage is the new norm. However, there are instances when you might need a usb dvd player to play an old DVD or latter day CD games. Or, maybe you want to burn some downloaded music to a CD or family photos to a sharable DVD. That's where this nifty plug and play, high speed portable CD/DVD +/-RW Drive/DVD Player/Burner comes in.

Solo New York Ace Slim Brief: $41 $19 @ Dell

Save $22 on the Solo New York Ace Slim Brief Protect your laptop with the Solo New York Convertible Bag 15.6" Laptop Sleeve. It provides laptop protection that doesn’t compromise your sense of style.