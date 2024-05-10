Hurry! AirPods Max just dropped $100, lowest price of the year!
Save $100 on Apple's stylish AirPods Max noise-cancelling headphones
You don't have to wait for Memorial Day or Prime Day to score epic Apple deals, Currently, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $449. Normally $549, that's $100 in savings and the lowest price we've seen in a while for the AirPods Max. This is one of the best headphone deals we've spotted since the start of the year.
AirPods Max made the list of our top picks for best noise-canceling headphones. By design, the AirPods Max is minimalist, chic, and best of all — comfortable. Thanks to mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups, they keep your ears cozy and dry even when worn for long periods.
So if you're due for some new ear cans or want to surprise that grad you know, here you can't go wrong with the AirPods Max.
Today's best AirPods Max deal
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones
Was: $549
Now: $449 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $100 on Apple's fantastic AirPods Max headphones.
Features: 40mm drivers, active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, nine microphones, Spatial Audio, up to 20 hour battery life
Product launched: December 2020
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Max since the 2023 holiday season. For context, the AirPods Max hit an all-time low price of $349 during Prime Day 2022.
Price comparison: Best Buy $479
Reviews consensus: In our AirPods Max review, we praise the headphones' gorgeous design, great sound quality and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars, backed by our Editor's Choice award.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want great sounding headphones that you can wear for long periods of time.
Don't buy it if: It's beyond your budget. Cheaper alternatives worth considering are the Beats Studio Pro for $179 ($170 off) or Sony WH-1000XM5 for $348 ($51 off)
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.