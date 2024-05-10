Hurry! AirPods Max just dropped $100, lowest price of the year!

You don't have to wait for Memorial Day or Prime Day to score epic Apple deals, Currently, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $449. Normally $549, that's $100 in savings and the lowest price we've seen in a while for the AirPods Max. This is one of the best headphone deals we've spotted since the start of the year.

AirPods Max made the list of our top picks for best noise-canceling headphones. By design, the AirPods Max is minimalist, chic, and best of all — comfortable. Thanks to mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups, they keep your ears cozy and dry even when worn for long periods.

So if you're due for some new ear cans or want to surprise that grad you know, here you can't go wrong with the AirPods Max.

Today's best AirPods Max deal