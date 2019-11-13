Best gaming laptops of 2019

Thanks to their powerful graphics, gorgeous displays and great audio, gaming laptops provide an immersive entertainment experience in a portable package. Many also offer stylish designs, desktop-quality keyboards and the ability to use high-end VR headsets.

To help you pick the right gaming laptop for you, we've compiled a list of the best gaming laptops, including our top picks from Alienware, Acer, Lenovo, MSI, Razer, Dell and more. When reviewing gaming laptops we evaluate everything from design and keyboard comfort to gaming performance (using several gaming benchmarks), heat and battery life. And if you're on a budget, check out our top cheap gaming laptops under $1,000 page. Not in the market for a gaming rig, check out our picks for best laptop.

Here are the best gaming laptops you can buy now.

Black Friday gaming laptop deals: What to know

The holidays are right around the corner, and you know what that means? Big discounts on gaming laptops. But that doesn't mean you have to wait until Black Friday to start cashing in. As the season nears, there are plenty of Black Friday deals pouring in. We're expecting to see deals on some of our favorite gaming laptops, including the Alienware m17 R2 and the HP Omen 15 (2019).

The best overall offers big power in slim, redesigned chassis

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti/2060/2070/2080 Max-Q | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch display (1080p) | Weight: 5.7 pounds

Lightweight, captivating design

Powerful gaming and overall performance

Above-average battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

The Alienware m17 R2 packs impressive raw gaming performance and a big honkin' 17-inch screen into its new Legend design that's both sexy and intergalactic. Armed with an overclockable Core i9 processor and RTX GPU its perfect for fragging your enemies in virtual reality or watching movies with friends. A revamped cooling system sports quieter fans and a cooler gaming experience. Factor in the integrated eye-tracking technology and stunning display and you've got a certified powerhouse.

See our full Alienware m17 R2 review.

A powerful behemoth that's fully upgradable

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: NvidiaRTX2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch display (1080p, G-Sync) | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Stunning space station aesthetic

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Lightning-fast SSDs

All major components upgradable

Exorbitantly expensive

Meet the most powerful gaming laptop we've ever tested. The Alienware Area 51m's stunning, one-of-a-kind design houses a desktop-grade Intel Core i9 CPU and a full Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, allowing it to tear through demanding games without breaking a sweat while supporting every possible bell and whistle -- including ray tracing. Better yet, the Area 51m's arresting magnesium alloy chassis is fully future-proof, allowing you to swap out key components such as the GPU and CPU to keep the system fresh over time. Factor in a stunning 1080p G-Sync display, customizable RGB lighting and booming front-firing speakers, and you've got the ultimate battlestation for gamers willing to splurge on sheer power.

See our full Alienware Area 51m review.

The best Nitro 5 yet

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5/Intel Core i5 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1650 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256/512 SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p display | Weight: 5.7 pounds

Solid specs for a budget laptop

Stays cool under pressure with customizable fan controls

Plenty of ports for peripherals

Bulky size

Finkicky trackpad

Weak audio

Gaming can be an expensive habit, but it doesn't have to be. Starting at $699, the Acer Nitro 5 offers solid overall and gaming performance in a slick, albeit chunky chassis. The laptop also offers a bevy of ports, stays cool when gaming or working and costs less than $1,000. With your savings, you'll have a lot more money for games.

See our full Acer Nitro 5 review.

Not a laptop, not a desktop, something entirely new

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 | RAM: 64 GB | Storage: Dual 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3 inches, 1080p/4K | Weight: 10.5 pounds

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Discussion-starting design

Stays cool while gaming

Great audio

Comfortable keyboard

Incredibly expensive

Lacks per-key lighting

You've never seen a gaming laptop like this. Part laptop, part all-in-one PC, the Asus ROG Mothership features a convertible design that allows you to detach the magnetic keyboard for a more comfortable desktop experience. You can also fold the Mothership in a variety of configurations to better suit your lap or desk. Add that versatility to a truly out-of-this-world design with customizable RGB lighting and up to an Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 2080 graphics, and you have one of the most intriguing (albeit expensive) gaming laptops yet.

See our full Asus ROG Mothership review.

An inexpensive gaming laptop with excellent performance and battery life

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3 inches, 1080p | Weight: 5.4 pounds

Strong overall performance and graphics

Good battery life

Great gaming software

Dull display

Dell's cheapest gaming laptop is back and better than ever. The G3 15 offers strong performance with its 9th Gen Core i5 CPU and GTX 1650 GPU backed by the full power of the Alienware Command Center –– all for under $1,000. Combine that with great battery life, with plenty of ports and a relatively comfortable and you have a badass gaming machine. However, the G3's affordable price does come at the cost of a relatively dull 15.6-inch display. Still, the G3 15 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get at its price point.

See our full Dell G3 15 review.

Powerhouse performance at entry-level prices

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 | RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 256GB NVMe SSD | Display: 17.3 inches, 1080p | Weight: 7.1 pounds

Strong gaming and CPU performance

Bright 144-Hz display

Decent keyboard

Competitively priced

Thick plastic chassis

Subpar battery life

No per-key lighting

The new Omen 17 is an improvement over its predecessor in many ways: The laptop was redesigned with a slimmer, more sophisticated chassis; its RTX graphics offer a serious performance boost; and its 1080p, 144-Hz display gets quite bright. So despite the Omen 17's short battery life and mostly plastic chassis, it's one of the best gaming laptops at this price.

See our full HP Omen 17 (2019) review.

Copious amounts of power in a slim, slick chassis

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2080 | RAM: 16/ 32GB | Storage: 512GB/dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p display | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Slim, portable design

Good overall and graphics performance

Comfortable keyboard

Seriously-fast file transfer speeds

Dim display

Runs hot with loud fans

Weak audio

The Acer Predator Triton 500 impresses with its slim and light chassis and packs a serious punch with a slew of powerful components, including an 8th Gen Intel processor and one of Nvidia's new RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics. It offers a great mix of graphics and overall power. And thanks to the Turbo option, you can squeeze even more power out of the GPU. If you want serious power in a nice portable design, the Acer Predator Triton should be at the top of your list.

See our full Acer Predator Triton 500 review.

Great for gaming and content creation

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070 Max-Q/2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p display | Weight: 6.1 pounds

Powerfulgaming and CPUperformance

Sleek, slim chassis

Great audio

Incredibly fast transfer speeds

Below-average battery life

Expensive

The Razer Blade Pro 17 is an absolute stunner and the epitome of sleek with its 0.8-inch thick black aluminum chassis. But the Blade Pro is more than just a pretty face. It boasts an Intel 9th Gen processor and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, making for a formidable gaming laptop and content creation system. A pair of lightning-fast SSDs and a surprisingly effective cooling system only sweeten the proposition. The laptop deftly straddles the line between gaming and creative professionals, delivering strong overall and gaming performance, a swift pair of SSDs and a nice display to get it done.

See our full Razer Blade Pro 17 review.

Say hello to our skinny friend

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 Max-Q/1070 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p display | Weight: 4.1 pounds

Great overall and graphics performance

Barely-there bezels

Excellent audio quality

Slim, beautiful design

Impressive battery life

Gets hot while gaming

Say hello to my skinny friend. At a mere 4.1 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, MSI's GS65 Stealth Thin is one of the company's slimmest gaming laptops to date. The laptop features Intel's new 8th gen, six-core Coffee Lake processor, which promises 20 percent more performance than its predecessor. But since this is a gaming laptop at its core, MSI squeezed an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU into that slim frame. It's a true jack-of-all-trades system that should be at the top of your list. There is, however, a newer version of the system that features Intel 9th Gen processors and Nvidia RTX graphics.

See our full MSI GS65 Stealth Thin review.

A gaming laptop that's versatile and affordable

CPU: Intel Core i5/i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD 1TB hard drive | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Stylish, versatile design

Comfortable keyboard

Bright, vibrant display

Good keyboard

Graphics could be better for price

Gets toasty while gaming

Twist it, turn it, any way you want it. The Acer Nitro 5 Spin is a cornucopia of versatility, able to transform at the drop of a hat. In addition to its bendy antics, the notebook offers solid multitasking power, good battery life, a comfortable keyboard and easily convertible design. An Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU means that you'll get good frame rates while gaming — just not at the highest game settings.

See our full Acer Nitro 5 Spin review.

A prettier, stronger, faster gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060/RTX 2070 GPU | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 128GB SSD 1TB hard drive/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p/4K display | Weight: 4.7 pounds

Beautiful, head-turning design

Powerful graphics and overall performance

Solid battery life

Fast transfer speeds

Dim display

Weak audio

Runs hot when gaming

Starting at $1,599, the Blade is one of the lightest gaming laptops around, delivering strong performance and over 6 hours of battery life. This is also the first system in the Blade line to offer dual storage. And if that's not enough for you, Razer's also offering the notebook in a stunning Mercury White aluminum chassis that's sure to have all eyes on you when you make the winning play.

Read our full Razer Blade 15 review.

Everything's better with OLED

CPU: Intel Core i5/i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2070 Max-Q | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/1TB SSD 1TB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p/4K display/4K OLED | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Beautiful OLED display

Good overall and gaming performance

Comfortable keyboard

Sleek, lightweight design

OLED severely impacts battery life

Bottom runs hot

The Alienware m15 proves that everything is better than OLED. The 15.6-inch 4K panel is simply gorgeous. It's extremely vivid without relying on oversaturation and offers rich blacks and true contrasts. And whenever you manage to pull your gaze away from that lovely panel, don’t forget to appreciate the high-powered components underneath the hood including an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 and an Nvidia RTX Graphics. The laptop is a serious contender in the gaming space.

See our full Alienware m15 OLED review.

Gaming never looked better on this OLED display

CPU: Intel Core i9-9980HK | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q | RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p/4K | Weight: 5.8 pounds

Sleek aluminum design

Bright, 4K display

Good battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Strong overall performance

Bottom-bezel webcam

Graphics slightly behind competition

Gigabyte's Aero 17 HDR is a beast of a gaming machine. This baby has all the bells and whistles, including a gorgeous 17.3-inch, 4K HDR display, a super-comfortable keyboard, solid battery life and strong overall performance, all packed into a sleek design. It also features software called Gaming+ and Professional+ that optimizes your performance with help from Microsoft's Azure AI. Overall, the Aero 17 HDR makes for a great gaming laptop, impressing with its display and battery life.

See our full Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR review.

Stunning good looks, kitchen-sink specs, budget-busting price

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2080 | RAM: 64 GB | Storage: dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSDs/ a 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch, 4K | Weight: 9.9 pounds

Attractive design

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Bright, colorful 4K panel

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

Ditching the tired black-and-red gamer aesthetic, the MSI GT76 Titan is stepping out in all its silver, foxy glory. The new look is nothing short of stunning, and when paired with MSI's custom of employing the most powerful components available, the Titan is a force to be reckoned with, performance-wise and financially. This laptop has just about everything, including an Intel desktop processor and a full Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU, which means it's plenty powerful for gaming and productivity.

See our full MSI GT76 Titan review.